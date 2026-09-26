Pakistan suicide bombing kills 11 in Dera Ismail Khan, 30 injured

The blast took place in Dera Ismail Khan, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, emergency service Rescue 1122 said. (@osamabinjavaid/X/ image enhanced using AI)

At least 11 people were killed and 30 injured in a blast in Dera Ismail Khan in northwestern Pakistan Saturday, emergency service Rescue 1122 said. The blast took place near Aman Mela in the Darazinda area of Dera Ismail Khan district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Rescue teams from the Darazinda station reached the scene and began relief operations, providing medical assistance to the wounded and taking them to hospital, the emergency service said.

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack, security monitoring sources said.

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Initial local reports said the attack involved an explosives-laden vehicle at a security checkpoint in the Darazinda area. That detail should be attributed to local reports until independently confirmed.