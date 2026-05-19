Pakistan deploys 8,000 troops and JF-17 jets to Saudi Arabia while acting as core US-Iran peace mediator

The move comes during the ongoing Iran conflict, even as Islamabad plays a role in mediation efforts.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readMay 19, 2026 05:50 AM IST First published on: May 19, 2026 at 05:50 AM IST
PakistanPakistan has deployed about 8,000 troops, a squadron of fighter jets and an air defence system to Saudi Arabia. (File Photo)

Pakistan has deployed about 8,000 troops, a squadron of fighter jets and an air defence system to Saudi Arabia under a mutual defence agreement, according to security and government sources cited by Reuters.

The move comes during the ongoing Iran conflict, even as Islamabad plays a role in mediation efforts.

Sources told Reuters the deployment includes around 16 JF-17 fighter aircraft, along with drones and a Chinese-made HQ-9 air defence system. They said the personnel operating the equipment are Pakistani, while Saudi Arabia is financing the deployment.

Role and purpose

Officials said the force is combat-capable and could support Saudi Arabia if it comes under attack.

At the same time, two security officials told Reuters the deployed personnel are expected to focus mainly on advisory and training roles during the current situation.

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“The deployment includes around 8,000 troops, with a pledge to send more if needed,” sources said.
Existing presence and pact

The latest move adds to thousands of Pakistani troops already stationed in Saudi Arabia under earlier agreements.

One government source familiar with the deal told Reuters the defence pact allows for a much larger deployment if required. “It provides for the possibility of up to 80,000 Pakistani troops being deployed,” the source said.

The agreement, signed last year, requires both countries to support each other in case of an attack, though its full terms have not been made public.

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Wider military cooperation

Two security officials also said the arrangement may include the deployment of Pakistani naval assets, though it was not clear if any warships have reached Saudi Arabia.

Reuters earlier reported that Pakistan had sent jets to the kingdom after Iranian strikes on Saudi energy sites, which raised fears of a wider conflict.

The deployment comes even as Pakistan has taken on a diplomatic role in the crisis.

Islamabad has hosted talks between the United States and Iran and helped broker a ceasefire that has held for several weeks, according to Reuters.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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