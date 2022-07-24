scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 24, 2022

Pakistan death toll from monsoon rains, flooding reaches 304

Since mid-June, the deluge has swollen rivers and damaged highways and bridges, disrupting traffic. Almost 9,000 homes have been fully destroyed or partially damaged.

By: AP | Islamabad |
July 24, 2022 11:09:10 am
Residents wade as others sit on benches amid flooded street during the monsoon season in Karachi, Pakistan July 11, 2022. (Photo source: Reuters)

The death toll from more than five weeks of monsoon rains and flash flooding across Pakistan has reached 304, authorities said Saturday.

Since mid-June, the deluge has swollen rivers and damaged highways and bridges, disrupting traffic. Almost 9,000 homes have been fully destroyed or partially damaged.

Particularly hard-hit was the volatile, impoverished southwestern Baluchistan province, where 99 people died in rain-related incidents and subsequent flooding, followed by 70 dead in southern Sindh province.

There have also been 61 fatalities in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, and 60 in eastern Punjab province. The dead include women and children, and at least 284 people have been injured.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...Premium
‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found fortnight after ...
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-JunePremium
Fertiliser imports from Russia up, make up 20% of total in April-June
ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ workPremium
ED: Amnesty UK routed Rs 51 crore to India arm for ‘anti-national’ work
Risque, risk-taking, and being MallikaPremium
Risque, risk-taking, and being Mallika

Every year, much of Pakistan struggles with the annual monsoons, drawing criticism about poor government planning. The season runs from July through September. Rains are essential for irrigating crops and replenishing dams and other water reservoirs in Pakistan.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Ranbir Kapoor, who returns to the big screen with Shamshera, has his heart set on his new avatars

Premium
Telangana Governor comes to rescue of IPS officer onboard flight

Telangana Governor comes to rescue of IPS officer onboard flight

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: A statement piece, in every sense
Tech review

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7: A statement piece, in every sense

Who will be CM? Who won't? Karnataka Cong has a problem

Who will be CM? Who won't? Karnataka Cong has a problem

SSC recruitment scam: Petitions and protests helped flag ‘irregularities’

SSC recruitment scam: Petitions and protests helped flag ‘irregularities’

WHO sounds highest alarm level for monkeypox

WHO sounds highest alarm level for monkeypox

Gwalior village mourns its dead, 3 belonged to one extended family
Kanwariyas mowed down

Gwalior village mourns its dead, 3 belonged to one extended family

‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found after they left BRO project

‘Wandering’ in woods for days, 8 of 19 missing men found after they left BRO project

Premium
Kochi girl who topped in disabled category is also a YouTuber, singer and speaker
CBSE Class XII topper

Kochi girl who topped in disabled category is also a YouTuber, singer and speaker

Recalling how Manoj Kumar came to be known as Bharat Kumar in Hindi cinema
85th birthday

Recalling how Manoj Kumar came to be known as Bharat Kumar in Hindi cinema

Is 'The Great Wave off Kanagawa' the most famous Japanese artwork?
Behind the Art

Is 'The Great Wave off Kanagawa' the most famous Japanese artwork?

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 24: Latest News
Advertisement