Toggle Menu
Pakistan court sentences Czech model to eight years in prison for smuggling drugshttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/pakistan-court-sentences-czech-model-to-eight-years-in-prison-for-smuggling-drugs-5636913/

Pakistan court sentences Czech model to eight years in prison for smuggling drugs

Tereza Hluskova was arrested in January last year. She was in possession of 8.5 kilograms of narcotics, which was found in luggage at the Lahore airport from where she was heading to Ireland via Dubai.

Czech model Tereza Hluskova, center, reacts after appearing in court in Lahore, Pakistan, Wednesday, March 20, 2019. (AP Photo)

A Pakistan court Wednesday sentenced a 22-year-old Czech woman to eight years and eight months in prison on charges of drug trafficking.

Tereza Hluskova was arrested in January last year, reported news agency Associated Press. She was in possession of 8.5 kilograms of narcotics, which was found in luggage at the Lahore airport from where she was heading to Ireland via Dubai.

Czech diplomats have provided her legal assistance. Her lawyer, Sardar Asghar Dogar said she will appeal the court’s verdict.

Hluskova was convicted during a court appearance last week. Her sentence also includes an $800 fine.

Don't Miss
Casual farm labour shrinks by 40% since 2011-12, total job loss nearly 3 crore: NSSO data shows
Samjhauta Express blast verdict: I feel humiliated, says UP tailor who lost his parents

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 US asks Pakistan to act against terrorists, says another attack on India will be 'extremely problematic'
2 Pentagon opens internal inquiry of acting defense chief’s ties to Boeing
3 Harvard University sued for allegedly profiting from photos of slaves