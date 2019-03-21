Pakistan court sentences Czech model to eight years in prison for smuggling drugs

A Pakistan court Wednesday sentenced a 22-year-old Czech woman to eight years and eight months in prison on charges of drug trafficking.

Tereza Hluskova was arrested in January last year, reported news agency Associated Press. She was in possession of 8.5 kilograms of narcotics, which was found in luggage at the Lahore airport from where she was heading to Ireland via Dubai.

Czech diplomats have provided her legal assistance. Her lawyer, Sardar Asghar Dogar said she will appeal the court’s verdict.

Hluskova was convicted during a court appearance last week. Her sentence also includes an $800 fine.