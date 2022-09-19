scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 19, 2022

Pakistan court orders dropping of terrorism charges against former PM Imran Khan

The charges are related to a speech by Khan in which he allegedly threatened police and judicial officers after one of his close aides was denied bail in a sedition case.

Pakistan former Prime Minister Imran Khan was booked under terrorism law by police after he allegedly attacked judiciary and Army while addressing a rally earlier this year. (File)

A Pakistan high court on Monday ordered removal of terrorism charges against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his defence lawyer said.

The court said Khan’s alleged offence didn’t attract terrorism charges, Faisal Chaudhry, the lawyer told Reuters.

The charges are related to a speech by Khan in which he allegedly threatened police and judicial officers after one of his close aides was denied bail in a sedition case.

“The case against Imran Khan, however, will remain intact that will now be tried in an ordinary court, instead an anti-terrorism court,” Chaudhry said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?Premium
ExplainSpeaking: Why is Hanuman not flying?
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...Premium
‘Only 1.7% of climate finance is going to small farmers who produce 1/3 o...
Portraits, memorabilia: When ‘Aapri Rani’ Elizabeth lived in Parsi homes ...Premium
Portraits, memorabilia: When ‘Aapri Rani’ Elizabeth lived in Parsi homes ...

Islamabad police brought up the charges against Khan in August after his public remarks that he would not spare the police and a judicial officer, who had denied bail to his aide.

Khan subsequently said that his remarks were not meant to be a threat, but that he would take legal action against the officers.

First published on: 19-09-2022 at 03:53:26 pm
Next Story

Amit Sial says his mother ‘almost’ got scammed after phishing call: ‘When fraudster realised I was in Jamtara, he abused me and cut call’

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 19: Latest News
Advertisement