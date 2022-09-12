scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Pakistan court extends Imran Khan’s bail on terrorism charges

Khan, who still enjoys widespread support, has been holding political gatherings across the country to pressure the government into holding snap elections.

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has been booked by the Police under terrorism charges after he allegedly targeted the judiciary and Army in a rally. (AP/FILE)

A Pakistani court on Monday extended former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s pre-arrest bail for eight more days on terrorism charges relating to a speech in which he allegedly threatened police and judicial officers, his lawyer said.

Khan, who appeared in court in person, was booked in the case by police in August. This is the fourth time he has secured pre-arrest bail in the matter.

“Bail is extended till 20th September with the same sureties,” Khan’s lawyer, Babar Awan, told Reuters.

Khan has denied he threatened the officials, saying his words were taken out of context.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...Premium
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...
Russia’s setback in Ukraine: India must be alive to changes on the ...Premium
Russia’s setback in Ukraine: India must be alive to changes on the ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development ReportPremium
ExplainSpeaking: How to read the latest Human Development Report

“This amounts to making a mockery of the anti-terrorism law; making a mockery of our country,” he told journalists outside the court on Monday after he secured his bail.

The terrorism case is one of a spate of legal woes for Khan, who was ousted as prime minister by a parliamentary vote in April.

The court said last week it would indict Khan in a contempt of court case in coming days in a matter that poses a threat to his future as it could see him disqualified from politics for at least five years.

Advertisement

Khan, who still enjoys widespread support, has been holding political gatherings across the country to pressure the government into holding snap elections. Officially, general elections are not due until November next year.

The government says the polls will take place on time and has rejected Khan’s call for early elections.

It is at one of these rallies that Khan thundered against police and judicial officials. He has also targeted the top brass of the country’s military, which issued a rare direct public rebuke of Khan for his statements earlier this month.

First published on: 12-09-2022 at 05:59:44 pm
Next Story

Shape of Opposition unity: Story of five blind men who discovered an elephant

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel return, Shami on standby
T20 World Cup India squad

Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel return, Shami on standby

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

SCO Samarkand Summit represents dialogue in an interconnected world
Opinion

SCO Samarkand Summit represents dialogue in an interconnected world

Tejashwi Yadav: Cong still largest Oppn party; Nitish, Lalu to meet Sonia

Tejashwi Yadav: Cong still largest Oppn party; Nitish, Lalu to meet Sonia

Not unhappy, party has given me everything: Ajit Pawar on Delhi episode

Not unhappy, party has given me everything: Ajit Pawar on Delhi episode

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

On 21st anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape
Eye

On 21st anniversary of 9/11, the story of a miraculous escape

Premium
Airtel 5G roll out starts soon, existing SIMs will support 5G network

Airtel 5G roll out starts soon, existing SIMs will support 5G network

What’s 'designer vagina', mentioned in Fabulous Lives of B'wood Wives?
Health Specials

What’s 'designer vagina', mentioned in Fabulous Lives of B'wood Wives?

What makes your brain different from a Neanderthal’s?

What makes your brain different from a Neanderthal’s?

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Andrologist, CA, trader: Meet the collectors of PM mementos

Premium
How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries
'Soft policing'

How an IPS officer cracked down on illegal hooch distilleries

Premium

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement