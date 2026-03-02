At UN, Pakistan slams US for attack on Iran during peace negotiations

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
In a move that took many by surprise, Pakistan slammed the United States for launching an attack on Iran. Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, said the strikes came at a time when renewed diplomatic efforts were underway to reach a peaceful and negotiate a solution.
Ahmad was speaking at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council.
He said: “Pakistan condemns the initiation of such unwarranted attacks against the Islamic Republic of Iran in violation of international law.” He further said that the actions would undermine peace and stability across the region with far-reaching consequences.
GET THE LATEST UPDATES ON THE MIDDLE EAST CRISIS HERE.
Ahmad also condemned attacks affecting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar and the UAE, and said Pakistan stands in solidarity with the “brotherly countries” while underscoring the need to exercise maximum restraint.
He emphasised that the escalation was particularly unfortunate as Arab countries had been supporting dialogue and urging efforts to avoid further tensions.
Pakistan, however, lauded Oman’s role in trying to mediate a dialogue process between Iran and the United States.
Over the past year, Pakistan had warmed up to us President Donald Trump, praising him for his role in mediating peace in Gaza. Trump has on multiple occasions claimed that Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif had thanked him for stopping the “India-Pakistan war”.
Sharif, too, on multiple occasions had thanked Trump for his “most valuable offer to play a greater role in bringing lasting peace to South Asia”. Sharif has even endorsed Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.
India, on the other hand, has consistently denied any external influence in the cessation of Operation Sindoor, which was employed in the aftermath of the Pakistan-sponsored Pahalgam Attack.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram