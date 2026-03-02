At UN, Pakistan slams US for attack on Iran during peace negotiations

In a move that took many by surprise, Pakistan slammed the United States for launching an attack on Iran. Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UN, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, said the strikes came at a time when renewed diplomatic efforts were underway to reach a peaceful and negotiate a solution.

Ahmad was speaking at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

He said: “Pakistan condemns the initiation of such unwarranted attacks against the Islamic Republic of Iran in violation of international law.” He further said that the actions would undermine peace and stability across the region with far-reaching consequences.

