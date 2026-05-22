Pakistan to issue commemorative coin to mark 75 years of ties with China

To mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, the Government of Pakistan has decided to issue a commemorative coin of Rs 75 denomination. (Photo: X@StateBank_Pak)

Pakistan has announced the issuance of a special PKR 75 commemorative coin to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations with China, as the two countries continue celebrations of their longstanding strategic partnership.

Pakistan and China established formal diplomatic relations in 1951, less than two years after the founding of the People’s Republic of China. Pakistan was the first Muslim nation to establish diplomatic ties with Beijing.

The State Bank of Pakistan announced on Thursday that the commemorative coin would be available to the public from May 25 through its banking counters across the country.

“To mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, the Government of Pakistan has decided to issue a commemorative coin of Rs 75 denomination. This coin will be available to the general public from May 25, 2026, through counters of SBP Banking,” it said in a social media post.