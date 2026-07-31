Coal mine blast in Pakistan kills at least 32 miners, traps 10 others 

An explosion inside a coal mine in southwest Pakistan has killed at least 32 miners and trapped 10 others underground in what officials believe are life-threatening conditions, as rescuers work to reach them, according to AP.
The explosion on Thursday appears to have been triggered by a build-up of methane gas, and occurred on the outskirts of Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province, according to government mine inspector Ghani Baloch.
The bodies of seven people were recovered hours after the blast, with emergency responders later finding 25 more, officials and a provincial disaster management agency said in a statement cited by AP.
The search and rescue operation is continuing, with teams working to locate and recover the remaining trapped miners. Baloch said operations would continue until all trapped miners were found, but added that officials expect the death toll to rise further.
He said, “chances of finding anyone alive diminish after methane gas explosions,” since oxygen levels drop sharply and rescuers must move cautiously inside the mine.