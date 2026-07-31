Coal mine blast in Pakistan kills at least 32 miners, traps 10 others 

The bodies of seven people were recovered hours after the blast, and emergency responders later found 25 more bodies.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readJul 31, 2026 07:04 AM IST First published on: Jul 31, 2026 at 06:47 AM IST
Pakistan Coal Mine BlastPeople gather as rescue workers attempt to reach miners trapped in a coal mine on the outskirts of Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province, in southwest Pakistan. (Photo: AP)

An explosion inside a coal mine in southwest Pakistan has killed at least 32 miners and trapped 10 others underground in what officials believe are life-threatening conditions, as rescuers work to reach them, according to AP.

The explosion on Thursday appears to have been triggered by a build-up of methane gas, and occurred on the outskirts of Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province, according to government mine inspector Ghani Baloch.

How many people have been found so far?

The bodies of seven people were recovered hours after the blast, with emergency responders later finding 25 more, officials and a provincial disaster management agency said in a statement cited by AP.

The search and rescue operation is continuing, with teams working to locate and recover the remaining trapped miners. Baloch said operations would continue until all trapped miners were found, but added that officials expect the death toll to rise further.

He said, “chances of finding anyone alive diminish after methane gas explosions,” since oxygen levels drop sharply and rescuers must move cautiously inside the mine.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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