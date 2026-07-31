Coal mine blast in Pakistan kills at least 32 miners, traps 10 others 

People gather as rescue workers attempt to reach miners trapped in a coal mine on the outskirts of Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province, in southwest Pakistan. (Photo: AP)

An explosion inside a coal mine in southwest Pakistan has killed at least 32 miners and trapped 10 others underground in what officials believe are life-threatening conditions, as rescuers work to reach them, according to AP.

The explosion on Thursday appears to have been triggered by a build-up of methane gas, and occurred on the outskirts of Quetta, the capital of Baluchistan province, according to government mine inspector Ghani Baloch.