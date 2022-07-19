scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Why is Chinese beer rising in popularity in Pakistan?

Chinese beer is finding more and more fans in Pakistan. Residents say the beer's high alcohol content and attractive packaging are drawing new consumers.

By: Deutsche Welle |
July 19, 2022 12:47:40 pm
pakistan beer chineseSome consumers are attracted to the beer's colorful label. (DW)

Written by S Khan

Chinese beer is taking off in Pakistan after a company set up a beer plant a few years ago in the western province of Balochistan. The plant supplies beer to large parts of the province, along with the southern province of Sindh and the commercial hub of Karachi. Fans say the colorful packaging, availability and high alcohol content is attracting locals to try the beer.

Muhammad Zaman Khan, the director-general of Excise and Taxation South Balochistan, told DW that the Chinese company, Hui Coastal Brewery and Distillery Limited, applied for the plant in 2016 and was granted a license in 2018.

The company started production last year, with a capacity of 65,000 to 100,000 liters (17,171 to 26,417 gallons) daily.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in DelhiPremium
Covid-19 update: Why precaution dose coverage is low in Delhi
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...Premium
Antrix Deal: As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘sett...
Covid effect? States see big jump in students skipping Class 10, 12 Board...Premium
Covid effect? States see big jump in students skipping Class 10, 12 Board...
Indian envoy: Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capa...Premium
Indian envoy: Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capa...

Khan said the company had initially targeted Chinese people working on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects, but began selling to local retailers as well.

The company has introduced three types of beer, with each can holding 500 milliliters (around a pint), said Asif Hasan, who lives in Hub, the city where the factory is located. The variations include Hungchi Special Brew, Hungchi Amber Lager and Hui Cheng.

A growing market

Hasan said he has a group of 25 friends and that all of them have tried the beer. “Since the establishment of the plant, I have tasted it more than 100 times,” he added.

Meanwhile, a Karachi-based Hindu alcohol seller told DW that the Chinese beer is becoming more popular among middle and elite classes.

Consumers see different reasons behind the popularity of Chinese beer. Saami Ibrahim, a resident of Karachi’s Malir area, said the higher alcohol percentage of 5-8 per cent is attracting people. “I had just two cans and I felt as if I was drunk,” Ibrahim told DW.

Akhter Baloch, a resident of Hub, Balochistan, agreed. The high percentage is especially attractive for those who try it for the first time and really want to feel drunk, he told DW. Baloch also believes that the bright colors of the can could be attracting people to try the beer. The fact that it is being produced by foreigners could also be influencing people to purchase the beer, he added.

Difficulty accessing alcohol

Buying and consuming alcohol is not easy in the Islamic republic, where it is officially banned for Muslims. Most alcohol consumers buy it from Christian, Hindu and other non-Muslim sellers who are allowed to buy and sell alcohol. Because of this, alcohol is sometimes difficult to access, but many residents of Balochistan and Sindh say Chinese beer is more easily available.

Yousuf Faryadi Baloch, a resident of Gwadar, a port city of Balochistan, said the three Chinese brands of beer are readily available across the province.

Liquor production in Pakistan is monopolised by a few companies, but with the arrival of the Chinese, it is expected that competition will increase. Khan revealed that Hui Coastal Brewery only produces beer, but has a license to distill other alcoholic beverages as well depending on market demand.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Lulu says ‘80% staff Hindu’; minister calls ‘incident’ a campaign to smear

Lulu says ‘80% staff Hindu’; minister calls ‘incident’ a campaign to smear

Lessons on navigating the evolving geopolitics in the Middle East
C. Raja Mohan writes

Lessons on navigating the evolving geopolitics in the Middle East

Premium
As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘settlement’
Antrix Deal

As it prosecuted Devas, ex-ISRO officials, Govt sought ‘settlement’

Premium
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
Monsoon Session

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm

Elections over, Droupadi Murmu is a step closer to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Presidential polls

Elections over, Droupadi Murmu is a step closer to Rashtrapati Bhavan

Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capacity: Indian envoy

Will like to bring more investment to help Lanka build capacity: Indian envoy

Premium
'If I had about 20 minutes with him...': Gavaskar offers Kohli help

'If I had about 20 minutes with him...': Gavaskar offers Kohli help

'Go home and chill': 5-year-old asks Amitabh Bachchan why he's working at 80

'Go home and chill': 5-year-old asks Amitabh Bachchan why he's working at 80

Asus ROG Strix XG16AHP-W review: A luxury portable monitor

Asus ROG Strix XG16AHP-W review: A luxury portable monitor

'Strength training helped Shah Rukh look better, bigger': SRK's trainer
SRK 'Pathaan' transformation

'Strength training helped Shah Rukh look better, bigger': SRK's trainer

Cinderella's father: Unpaid leave, facing inquiry, all to support daughter's boxing career

Cinderella's father: Unpaid leave, facing inquiry, all to support daughter's boxing career

Scientists find an exotic black hole deemed a 'needle in a haystack'

Scientists find an exotic black hole deemed a 'needle in a haystack'

Latest News 

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 19: Latest News
Advertisement