Toggle Menu
14 passengers shot dead after being offloaded from bus in Pakistanhttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/pakistan-bus-passengers-shot-dead-5681853/

14 passengers shot dead after being offloaded from bus in Pakistan

Around 15 to 20 unidentified gunmen in camouflage uniform reportedly stopped five or six buses travelling between Karachi and Gwadar. They stopped a bus on the Makran Coastal Highway in Balochistan's Ormara area and offloaded about 16 of them.

Pakistan, Balochistan, Pakistan bus attack, Balochistan bus attack, Pakistan bus passengers killed, Balochistan bus passengers killed, Pakistan bus passengers attacked, Balochistan bus passengers attacked, ISIS attack, ISIS suicide bombing, Islamic State, CM Jam Kamal, Jam Kamal Balochistan, Balochistan Jam Kamal, World news, Indian Express
According to Levies sources, around 15 to 20 unidentified gunmen in camouflage uniform reportedly stopped five or six buses traveling between Karachi and Gwadar. (AP Photo/Massoud Hossaini)

 

Unidentified gunmen donning uniforms of paramilitary personnel Thursday shot dead at least 14 passengers after forcing them to disembark from buses on a highway in Pakistan’s restive Balochistan province, in the latest targeted killing in the country.
 Around 15 to 20 gunmen stopped five to six buses traveling between Karachi and Gwadar. They stopped the buses on the Makran Coastal Highway in Balochistan’s Ormara area, checked their identity cards and offloaded them before shooting them dead, police said. Balochistan Inspector General of Police Mohsin Hassan Butt said around 15 to 20 unidentified gunmen wearing uniforms of paramilitary Frontier Corps were involved in the attack carried out early morning at Buzi Top area.
 “A total of 16 people were offloaded and 14 killed while 2 managed to escape,” the officer said. Balochistan Home Minister Zia Langove told the media that the attackers used their fatigue as a disguise to carry out a routine check on the passengers. “We have launched a probe to identify and arrest the attackers,” he said, adding that the deceased has not been identified.
 Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal condemned the incident and offered his condolences to the victims’ families. “These cowardly terrorists showed the extent of their barbarism by murdering innocent passengers,” the chief minister said. He described the attack as a conspiracy to halt progress in Balochistan and tarnish the country’s image, and assured that “progress will continue no matter what”.
The motive behind the killings is yet to be ascertained and no group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Balochistan, which borders Afghanistan and Iran, is Pakistan’s largest and poorest province, rife with ethnic, sectarian and separatist insurgencies. In the past, minority Shia Muslims and ethnic workers from the Punjab province have been targeted in such attacks.
An ISIS suicide attack targeting Hazara Shias in the provincial capital of Quetta last week killed 21 people and injured 60 others. Armed gunmen kidnapped about two dozen passengers from two Karachi-bound coaches from Balochistan’s Mastung area in 2015, killing at least 19 of them in the mountainous area of Khad Kocha.

 

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Trade, North Korea on agenda for Abe-Trump White House meeting on April 26
2 Days after Notre Dame cathedral fire, NYPD arrests man with gas cans at St. Patrick's church
3 Release of long-awaited Mueller report on Russia a watershed moment for Trump