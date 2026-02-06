Pakistan blast: At least 12 killed in suicide bombing at Islamabad mosque during Friday prayer

At least 12 people were reportedly killed and several other injured in an alleged suicide bombing incident at a Shia Muslim mosque in Pakistan’s capital ‍city ⁠of Islamabad Friday.

The explosion ​rocked the ‌Tarlai Imambargah in the Shehzad Town area of the federal capital during Friday prayer, news agency PTI reported. The suicide bomber was stopped at the gate of the establishment, but he blew himself up, the agency reported police sources as saying.

No group claimed responsibility for the blast as of now, but police sources said that the attacker was a foreign national and had links with Fitna al Khwaraji, a term used for Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) — an offshoot of the Taliban operating primarily in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where border skirmishes with the Afghan group have surged in recent years.