Pakistan blast: At least 12 killed in suicide bombing at Islamabad mosque during Friday prayer

The explosion ​rocked the ‌mosque during Friday prayer, police official ​Zafar Iqbal said.

Written by: Express Web Desk
2 min readUpdated: Feb 6, 2026 04:16 PM IST
pakistan blastThis is a breaking news story, more details awaited.
At least 12 people were reportedly killed and several other injured in an alleged suicide bombing incident at a Shia Muslim mosque in Pakistan’s capital ‍city ⁠of Islamabad Friday.

The explosion ​rocked the ‌Tarlai Imambargah in the Shehzad Town area of the federal capital during Friday prayer, news agency PTI reported. The suicide bomber was stopped at the gate of the establishment, but he blew himself up, the agency reported police sources as saying.

No group claimed responsibility for the blast as of now, but police sources said that the attacker was a foreign national and had links with Fitna al Khwaraji, a term used for Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) — an offshoot of the Taliban operating primarily in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province where border skirmishes with the Afghan group have surged in recent years.

“We have shifted several people to hospitals. I can’t say ‌how many are dead at this moment, but ‌yes, people have ‌died,” police official ​Zafar Iqbal told news agency Reuters.

The attack came less than three months after a suicide bomber killed 12 people in a blast outside a district and sessions court building in Islamabad.

The attack also comes in the backdrop of flaring tensions in Balochistan province, where coordinated attacks from the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and consequent counter operations resulted in the deaths of 200 people.

The attack coincided with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s visit to Pakistan.

(This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.)

