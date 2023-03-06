scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Pakistan: 9 policemen killed in Balochistan blast after ‘suicide bomber hits truck from behind’

This is the latest in a series of attacks on police personnel in Pakistan.

An ambulance carrying victims of the suicide attack in Pakistan's Bolan in seen in this video screengrab.
Pakistan: 9 policemen killed in Balochistan blast after 'suicide bomber hits truck from behind'
A bomb blast in Pakistan’s Balochistan province killed nine policemen and injured several others, local media reported on Monday.

The incident occurred on the Kambri bridge in Balochistan’s Bolan area, bordering the Sibi and Kachhi borders, as per a report in the Pakistan-based daily Dawn. It said that initial investigations point to a suicide attack, but detailed inquiries are being made into the incident.

The explosion occurred near as members of the Balochistan Constabulary were returning from duty, reported Express Tribune, adding that the vehicle the policemen were travelling in overturned in the impact. The Balochistan Constabulary is a special section of the urban police that provides security in sensitive places and for important events.

“The suicide bomber was riding a motorbike and hit the truck from behind,” senior police official Abdul Hai Aamir told the AFP news agency.

Photographs on social media showed gory images of an overturned white and blue police van with bleeding bodies strewn on the road. Kachhi SSP Mehmood Khan Notizai told Reuters another 15 policemen were wounded. This is the latest in a series of attacks on police personnel in Pakistan.

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo condemned the attack and expressed condolences to the families of the deceased.

 

 

 

First published on: 06-03-2023 at 12:20 IST
