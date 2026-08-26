Pakistan: 15 babies dead in fire at Islamabad hospital

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At least 15 babies died in a fire at a government hospital in Islamabad, Pakistan’s capital, on Wednesday. The fire is likely to have started due to a fault in the air conditioning system, Pakistani news website Geo TV reported.
The fire broke out at the gynaecological ward at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). Rescue personnel said the fire started at 6:45 AM.
The broadcaster reported that while the fire had been doused, cooling operations are now underway.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed “deep sorrow and heartfelt regret” over the incident. “Such a situation with children is irreparable”, a statement from the PMO read. He has ordered an inquiry into the fire by a fact-finding committee, news website BBC reported.
The panel has been asked to “ascertain the facts and determine the facts that caused the fire” within 24 hours.
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