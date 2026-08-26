Pakistan: 15 babies dead in fire at Islamabad hospital

The fire broke out at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (Wikimedia Commons)

At least 15 babies died in a fire at a ​government hospital in ⁠Islamabad, Pakistan’s capital, on Wednesday. The fire is likely to have started due to a fault in the air conditioning ​system, Pakistani news website Geo TV reported.

The fire ​broke out at ​the gynaecological ward at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). Rescue personnel said the fire started at 6:45 AM.

The broadcaster reported that while the fire had been doused, cooling operations are now underway.

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Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed “deep sorrow and heartfelt regret” over the incident. “Such a situation with children is irreparable”, a statement from the PMO read. He has ordered an inquiry into the fire by a fact-finding committee, news website BBC reported.