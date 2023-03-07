‘Aurat March’ banned in Lahore, HC to take up case today

The Lahour High Court will Tuesday hear a petition by organisers of the Aurat March (Women’s March) seeking direction to the Lahore Deputy Commissioner to permit the event. The annual Aurat March on International Women’s Day was banned in the city over “security concerns”, reported Dawn.

The Lahore Deputy Commisssioner is said to have banned the event in lieu of “threat alerts”, the “law and order situation”, and the possibility of “controversial” cards and banners being displaced to raise awareness of women’s rights, the Pakistan-based media house reported.

Event organisers had approached the commissioner seeking a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the event.

According to Dawn, organisers were also denied permission due to possible clashes between members of the Aurat March and those of Jamaat-i-Islami, who are also set to take out a march (Haya March) on the same day.

Next hearing will be tomorrow morning (March 7), see you in court. The case is being heard with J. Anwer Hussain at the Lahore High Court.https://t.co/pXQoPyMoWN — ⁧عورت مارچ لاہور⁩ – Aurat March Lahore (@AuratMarch) March 6, 2023

It was a small step that some women in Karachi took five years ago that had resulted in the Aurat March – considered a giant leap for Pakistan’s womankind. This annual event has attracted ridicule, threats, counter-rallies, slut-shaming, and branding of participants as “agents of Western immorality”.