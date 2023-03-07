scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Advertisement

‘Aurat March’ banned in Lahore, HC to take up case today

The Lahore Deputy Commisssioner is said to have banned the event in lieu of "threat alerts", the "law and order situation", and the possibility of "controversial" cards and banners being displaced to raise awareness of women's rights.

Women and men carry signs as they take part in an Aurat March, or Women’s March in Lahore, Pakistan March 8, 2020. (Reuters)
Listen to this article
‘Aurat March’ banned in Lahore, HC to take up case today
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Lahour High Court will Tuesday hear a petition by organisers of the Aurat March (Women’s March) seeking direction to the Lahore Deputy Commissioner to permit the event. The annual Aurat March on International Women’s Day was banned in the city over “security concerns”, reported Dawn.

The Lahore Deputy Commisssioner is said to have banned the event in lieu of “threat alerts”, the “law and order situation”, and the possibility of “controversial” cards and banners being displaced to raise awareness of women’s rights, the Pakistan-based media house reported.

Event organisers had approached the commissioner seeking a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the event.

Also Read
Beauty queen, partner sentenced for stealing wine worth $1.7 million in S...
Iran's Khamenei calls girls' poisoning 'unforgivable' after public anger
Pakistan: 9 policemen killed in Balochistan blast after 'suicide bomber h...
North Korea says US causing international arms control collapse

According to Dawn, organisers were also denied permission due to possible clashes between members of the Aurat March and those of Jamaat-i-Islami, who are also set to take out a march (Haya March) on the same day.

It was a small step that some women in Karachi took five years ago that had resulted in the Aurat March – considered a giant leap for Pakistan’s womankind. This annual event has attracted ridicule, threats, counter-rallies, slut-shaming, and branding of participants as “agents of Western immorality”.

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 11:58 IST
Next Story

‘Glorify working hard’: This tweet hailing hustle culture has sharply divided netizens

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close