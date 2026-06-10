‘There were no survivors’: Pakistan army chopper crashes in PoK’s Muzaffarabad

The military extended condolences to the families of those killed in the incident. (File Photo)

A “technical fault” during take-off sent a Pakistani military helicopter crashing to the ground seconds after take-off, killing everyone on board, the army has said.

Rescue and recovery teams were rushed to the site where Pakistan Army Aviation’s Mi-17 helicopter crashed. A board of inquiry constituted to determine the exact technical cause of the crash. The exact number of those killed in the crash wasn’t revealed.

Chief of Defence Forces and Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir and all ranks of the army “express deep grief over the tragic loss of precious lives and extend heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families”, Pakistan military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said.