US-Iran peace talks push gains pace as Pakistan’s Army chief set to meet officials in Tehran

Pakistani Army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir is set to meet Iranian officials in Tehran on Thursday, April 16, in a renewed diplomatic push to ease tensions and facilitate a second round of talks between the United States and Iran after nearly seven weeks of conflict.
The visit comes amid fragile ceasefire efforts and growing international pressure to resume negotiations, with Pakistan emerging as a key intermediary after hosting initial talks between Washington and Tehran in Islamabad.
“Pakistan is being recognised for its constructive diplomatic engagement in supporting de-escalation, ceasefire efforts and a broader pursuit of stability between the United States and Iran,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Tahir Andrabi said.
Officials, however, said no date has been finalised for the next round of talks.
Express InfoGenIE
How closely are you following the Iran war?
Pakistani mediation, the 20-year nuclear ask, and a first Israel–Lebanon call in three decades
5 QUESTIONS · 3 OPTIONS EACH · ONE ATTEMPT PER QUESTION
Question 1 of 5
Who did Pakistan dispatch to Tehran on Wednesday to try to prevent a renewal of the Iran–US conflict?
Pakistan sent Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir to Tehran for talks with Iranian leaders. PM Shehbaz Sharif simultaneously briefed Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh on Pakistan's mediation efforts, with the Kingdom praising Munir's "constructive role" in the peace process.
Question 2 of 5
Where does the White House say the next round of US–Iran talks would "very likely" take place?
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the possible next round of talks would "very likely" be in Islamabad — as was the previous round Pakistan hosted — though she stressed "nothing is official until you hear it from us here at the White House."
Question 3 of 5
How long did the US negotiating team, led by VP JD Vance, demand Iran halt uranium enrichment as part of a deal to end the war?
The US proposed a 20-year uranium enrichment moratorium during the Islamabad talks. Iran rejected it and counter-offered five years — a proposal the White House in turn rejected. The fate of Iran's highly enriched uranium and the duration of nuclear restrictions remain the core unresolved issues.
Question 4 of 5
How did Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent describe the secondary sanctions the US is preparing against countries doing business with Iran?
Bessent said the sanctions would be "the financial equivalent of what we saw in the kinetic activities," days after Treasury sent letters to banks in China, Hong Kong, the UAE and Oman threatening secondary sanctions for handling Iranian money or oil.
Question 5 of 5
Israeli Science Minister Gila Gamliel said two leaders would speak directly on Thursday for the first time in more than 30 years. Who?
Netanyahu was set to speak with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Thursday — the first direct leader-level call between Israel and Lebanon in over three decades. The call follows Tuesday's first direct Israeli–Lebanese diplomatic talks in Washington, hosted by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
A senior Iranian official told news agency Reuters that while some progress has been made under Pakistani mediation, major differences persist, particularly over Tehran’s nuclear programme.
“The trip of the Pakistani army chief to Tehran was effective in reducing differences in some areas, but fundamental disagreements still remain in the nuclear field…. More hopes have been created for extending the ceasefire and holding a second round of talks,” the official said.
Story continues below this ad
“The fate of Iran’s highly enriched uranium and the duration of Iran’s nuclear restrictions are among the highly disputed issues for which no solution has yet been found.”
Speaker Ghalibaf held a meeting with Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir in Tehran. pic.twitter.com/anSy04oe8J
Amid the diplomatic push, China called for the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, underlining its global significance. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi that restoring normal passage through the strait was a shared international priority.
“Working to resume normal passage of the strait is a unanimous call from the international community,” Wang was quoted as saying.
US escalates pressure
The diplomatic efforts come alongside heightened US pressure on Iran. The United States has imposed a naval blockade on Iranian ports, while Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned of further economic action.
He described potential new sanctions as the “financial equivalent” of a bombing campaign, signalling an escalation in economic measures targeting Tehran.
Story continues below this ad
Talks likely but uncertain
The White House has indicated that any future negotiations would likely take place in Islamabad, though no formal decision has been made.
The previous round of talks failed to secure a breakthrough, even as hopes remain that the ongoing ceasefire could be extended to allow more diplomacy.
Conflict continues to cast shadow
The war, which began on February 28 following joint US-Israel strikes on Iran, has triggered wider regional instability, including tensions involving Lebanon and disruptions to global energy supplies.
While diplomatic channels remain open, deep divisions—particularly over Iran’s nuclear programme—continue to complicate efforts to reach a lasting agreement.
The Express Global Desk at The Indian Express delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis.
A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students.
All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence.
Core Team
The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy:
Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership.
Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage.
Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More