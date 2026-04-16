US-Iran peace talks push gains pace as Pakistan’s Army chief set to meet officials in Tehran

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, right, meets with Pakistans Army Chief Field Marshal Gen. Asim Munir in Tehran, on April 15, 2026. (AP photo)

Pakistani Army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir is set to meet Iranian officials in Tehran on Thursday, April 16, in a renewed diplomatic push to ease tensions and facilitate a second round of talks between the United States and Iran after nearly seven weeks of conflict.

The visit comes amid fragile ceasefire efforts and growing international pressure to resume negotiations, with Pakistan emerging as a key intermediary after hosting initial talks between Washington and Tehran in Islamabad.

Also Read | Iran-US-Israel War News Live Updates

Pakistan positions itself as mediator

Pakistan said recent diplomatic engagements by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Munir are part of “collective efforts” to promote regional stability.

“Pakistan is being recognised for its constructive diplomatic engagement in supporting de-escalation, ceasefire efforts and a broader pursuit of stability between the United States and Iran,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Tahir Andrabi said.