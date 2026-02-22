Afghanistan vows retaliation after Pak kills dozens in cross-border strikes: What we know so far

Confirming the attack, Pakistan Information Minister Attaullah Tarar wrote in a post on X that the military conducted "intelligence-based, selective operations” against seven camps belonging to the Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, and its affiliates.

By: Express Web Desk
4 min readUpdated: Feb 22, 2026 12:35 PM IST
Afghanistan's Defence Ministry has warned of a "calculated response" to Pakistan's cross-border strikes, stating that protecting the country's territory and people is a national responsibility.Afghanistan's Defence Ministry has warned of a "calculated response" to Pakistan's cross-border strikes, stating that protecting the country's territory and people is a national responsibility. (File photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Pakistani army launched multiple airstrikes Saturday night, along the border with neighbouring Afghanistan, targeting hideouts of militants, which it said were behind recent attacks inside the country.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The Afghan government, in a post on X, said that “dozens of people” were “martyred” and wounded in the attack.

“Last night, they bombed our civilian compatriots in Nangarhar and Paktika provinces, martyring and wounding dozens of people, including women and children,” Afghan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said in a post on X.

Here’s what we know so far

Confirming the attack, Pakistan Information Minister Attaullah Tarar wrote in a post on X that the military conducted “intelligence-based, selective operations” against seven camps belonging to the Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, and its affiliates.

He said that one of the affiliates of the Islamic State group was also targeted by Pakistan in the border region.

“Pakistan has carried out intelligence-based selective targeting of seven terrorist camps and hideouts belonging to Pakistani Taliban and its affiliates in the border region,” he said.

Tarar stated that Islamabad “has always strived to maintain peace and stability in the region,” however, the safety and security of Pakistani citizens remained a top priority, he added.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | 31 killed: Why Islamabad is again a target — deadly resurgence of sectarian terror in Pakistan’s heart

‘Afghan Taliban Regime failed to undertake any substantive action,’ says Pak

Expressing disappointment with the Afghan Taliban Regime’s lack of action against “terrorist groups” operating from Afghan soil, the Pakistan army called on the Interim Afghan Government to fulfil its obligations under the Doha Agreement.

“Despite repeated efforts by Pakistan to urge the Afghan Taliban Regime to take verifiable measures to deny use of Afghan territory by terrorist groups and foreign proxies to carry out terrorist activities in Pakistan, the Afghan Taliban Regime failed to undertake any substantive action against them,” the Pakistan army said in a statement.

“Pakistan expects and reiterates [that the] Interim Afghan Government […] fulfil its obligations and deny use of its soil by Khwarij and terrorists against Pakistan, as the safety and security of people of Pakistan comes first and foremost. Pakistan also expects the international community to play a positive and constructive role by urging the Taliban regime to stand by its commitments as part of [the] Doha Agreement to deny use of its soil against other countries; an act vital for regional and global peace and security,” the statement added.

Story continues below this ad
Also Read | Pakistan says it struck militant hideouts along Afghan border after surge in deadly attacks

Afghanistan vows retaliation

Afghan Defence Ministry lashed out at Pakistan over killing “several civilians” in the Nangarhar and Paktika provinces, calling the airstrikes “a clear violation of international laws”.

Accusing Islamabad of intelligence and security failures, Kabul vowed an “appropriate and calculated response” to the cross-border strikes.

“Attacks on national institutions and religious centres are clear proof of the Pakistani military’s intelligence and security failures, and such repeated violations will never conceal their internal shortcomings,” the ministry said.

“We strongly condemn this blatant violation and crime against the country’s national sanctuary. We consider this act a clear violation of international laws, the principles of neighbourliness, and Islamic values,” it said.

Story continues below this ad

The ministry further warned of a “calculated response” to Pakistan’s actions.

“The ministry considers protecting the territory of the country and the security of the people as its legal and national responsibility and warns of an appropriate and calculated response at the appropriate time,” it said.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Police have registered three FIRs and are examining CCTV footage to identify those responsible.
Ripples from AI summit protest reach Indore: BJP, Congress workers clash, several injured
Afghanistan's Defence Ministry has warned of a "calculated response" to Pakistan's cross-border strikes, stating that protecting the country's territory and people is a national responsibility.
Afghanistan vows retaliation after Pak kills dozens in cross-border strikes
Ram Gopal Varma writes another long X post on Dhurandhar 2's clash with Toxic.
Ram Gopal Varma makes his loyalties towards Dhurandhar known ahead of Dhuroxic clash on March 19: 'One respects the audience's intelligence...'
Sargun Mehta on Punjabi film industry
From 7 to 80 films a year, Rs 6 crore to Rs 30 crore productions: Sargun Mehta reveals the massive ‘boom’ in the Punjabi film industry
The video shows earrings hanging from the rearview mirror
Watch: Bengaluru auto driver’s ‘jhumka’ tribute to his wife is melting hearts
In India, MrBeast and his foundation built a better school building
YouTuber MrBeast built 10 schools globally—including a new building and bus in India
Ajay Sharma Jammu and Kashmir coach Ranji trophy
The rebirth of Ajay Sharma: How a Delhi cricketer found redemption coaching J&K to their first-ever Ranji Trophy final
Sohaib Khan, Sohaib Khan profile, who is Sohaib Khan, T20 World Cup, icc t20 world cup, Kothi Kings Cricket Club, uae Canada T20 World Cup match, Indian express news, current affairs
From Gaya village to the world stage: UAE's T20 World Cup star Sohaib Khan’s rise gives hope to Kothi’s boys
artificial intelligence, Narendra Modi, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, chatgpt, Sam Altman, AI Impact Summit, AI Summit, 2026 AI Summit, machine thinking, Indian express news, current affairs
We need to be wary about getting too carried away by success of AI Impact Summit
Donald Trump tariff policy, IEEPA Supreme Court ruling, Section 122 Trade Act 1974, Section 301 USTR investigation, Section 232 Trade Expansion Act, Howard Lutnick court argument, Jamieson Greer press briefing, US tariff legal options, Global Trade Alert analysis, Section 338 tariffs, sectoral tariffs semiconductors pharmaceuticals
IEEPA not lone arrow in the quiver: Donald Trump’s tariff options, limitations
parent
Nature's most ruthless parents: 6 animals that redefine 'tough love'
Motorola Moto Watch review
Motorola Moto Watch review: This ‘accessible’ smartwatch offers long battery life and better fitness metrics
Advertisement
Must Read
The rebirth of Ajay Sharma: How a Delhi cricketer found redemption coaching J&K to their first-ever Ranji Trophy final
Ajay Sharma Jammu and Kashmir coach Ranji trophy
From Gaya village to the world stage: UAE's T20 World Cup star Sohaib Khan’s rise gives hope to Kothi’s boys
Sohaib Khan, Sohaib Khan profile, who is Sohaib Khan, T20 World Cup, icc t20 world cup, Kothi Kings Cricket Club, uae Canada T20 World Cup match, Indian express news, current affairs
Suryakumar Yadav smiles, but India’s batting bomb waits: South Africa test looms in T20 World Cup defence
India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Super 8
Motorola Moto Watch review: This ‘accessible’ smartwatch offers long battery life and better fitness metrics
Motorola Moto Watch review
‘SaaS is dead’ is counterfactual, ask us again in 10 years: Salesforce execs amid AI Summit 2026
Salesforce
‘India is poised to lead global AI adoption’: OpenAI Chief Economist Ronnie Chatterji
Ronnie Chatterji, OpenAI’s Chief Economist, emphasises a data-driven approach to understanding AI’s economic impact. (Express Image/OpenAI)
Nature's most ruthless parents: 6 animals that redefine 'tough love'
parent
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Watch: Bengaluru auto driver’s ‘jhumka’ tribute to his wife is melting hearts
The video shows earrings hanging from the rearview mirror
YouTuber MrBeast built 10 schools globally—including a new building and bus in India
In India, MrBeast and his foundation built a better school building
‘Selection wala dance’: Khan Sir’s viral celebration with JEE Main toppers wins hearts online
Khan Sir dance with JEE mains students viral video
Who is Asha Sharma? New Indian-origin Microsoft Xbox head promising no ‘soulless AI slop’ in games
Asha Sharma Microsoft XBOX CEO
'If I can handle family dinner with the Murthys, I can…’: Rishi Sunak’s quip at Delhi AI Summit goes viral
Rishi Sunak AI Impact Summit
Feb 22: Latest News
Advertisement