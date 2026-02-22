Afghanistan vows retaliation after Pak kills dozens in cross-border strikes: What we know so far

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The Pakistani army launched multiple airstrikes Saturday night, along the border with neighbouring Afghanistan, targeting hideouts of militants, which it said were behind recent attacks inside the country.
The Afghan government, in a post on X, said that “dozens of people” were “martyred” and wounded in the attack.
“Last night, they bombed our civilian compatriots in Nangarhar and Paktika provinces, martyring and wounding dozens of people, including women and children,” Afghan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said in a post on X.
Here’s what we know so far
Confirming the attack, Pakistan Information Minister Attaullah Tarar wrote in a post on X that the military conducted “intelligence-based, selective operations” against seven camps belonging to the Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, and its affiliates.
He said that one of the affiliates of the Islamic State group was also targeted by Pakistan in the border region.
“Pakistan has carried out intelligence-based selective targeting of seven terrorist camps and hideouts belonging to Pakistani Taliban and its affiliates in the border region,” he said.
Tarar stated that Islamabad “has always strived to maintain peace and stability in the region,” however, the safety and security of Pakistani citizens remained a top priority, he added.
‘Afghan Taliban Regime failed to undertake any substantive action,’ says Pak
Expressing disappointment with the Afghan Taliban Regime’s lack of action against “terrorist groups” operating from Afghan soil, the Pakistan army called on the Interim Afghan Government to fulfil its obligations under the Doha Agreement.
“Despite repeated efforts by Pakistan to urge the Afghan Taliban Regime to take verifiable measures to deny use of Afghan territory by terrorist groups and foreign proxies to carry out terrorist activities in Pakistan, the Afghan Taliban Regime failed to undertake any substantive action against them,” the Pakistan army said in a statement.
“Pakistan expects and reiterates [that the] Interim Afghan Government […] fulfil its obligations and deny use of its soil by Khwarij and terrorists against Pakistan, as the safety and security of people of Pakistan comes first and foremost. Pakistan also expects the international community to play a positive and constructive role by urging the Taliban regime to stand by its commitments as part of [the] Doha Agreement to deny use of its soil against other countries; an act vital for regional and global peace and security,” the statement added.
Afghanistan vows retaliation
Afghan Defence Ministry lashed out at Pakistan over killing “several civilians” in the Nangarhar and Paktika provinces, calling the airstrikes “a clear violation of international laws”.
Accusing Islamabad of intelligence and security failures, Kabul vowed an “appropriate and calculated response” to the cross-border strikes.
“Attacks on national institutions and religious centres are clear proof of the Pakistani military’s intelligence and security failures, and such repeated violations will never conceal their internal shortcomings,” the ministry said.
“We strongly condemn this blatant violation and crime against the country’s national sanctuary. We consider this act a clear violation of international laws, the principles of neighbourliness, and Islamic values,” it said.
The ministry further warned of a “calculated response” to Pakistan’s actions.
“The ministry considers protecting the territory of the country and the security of the people as its legal and national responsibility and warns of an appropriate and calculated response at the appropriate time,” it said.
