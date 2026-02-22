Afghanistan vows retaliation after Pak kills dozens in cross-border strikes: What we know so far

Afghanistan's Defence Ministry has warned of a "calculated response" to Pakistan's cross-border strikes, stating that protecting the country's territory and people is a national responsibility. (File photo)

The Pakistani army launched multiple airstrikes Saturday night, along the border with neighbouring Afghanistan, targeting hideouts of militants, which it said were behind recent attacks inside the country.

The Afghan government, in a post on X, said that “dozens of people” were “martyred” and wounded in the attack.

“Last night, they bombed our civilian compatriots in Nangarhar and Paktika provinces, martyring and wounding dozens of people, including women and children,” Afghan government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said in a post on X.

Here’s what we know so far

Confirming the attack, Pakistan Information Minister Attaullah Tarar wrote in a post on X that the military conducted “intelligence-based, selective operations” against seven camps belonging to the Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP, and its affiliates.