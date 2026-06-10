11 children killed in Pakistani attack in 3 Afghan provinces, alleges Taliban

Islamabad has repeatedly alleged that Afghanistan provides shelter to militants responsible for attacks inside. Kabul has consistently rejected the accusation.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readUpdated: Jun 10, 2026 10:12 AM IST
Pakistan airstrikeImage shows a previous Pakistani airstrike in Afghanistan.
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At least 13 Afghans were killed allegedly in a Pakistani air strike in Afghanistan’s Khost, Kunar and Paktika. Among the dead were 11 children, said Taliban chief spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid. The other two were an elderly man and a woman.

Pakistan had not issued any immediate response or confirmation regarding the reported attacks.

The latest development comes after months of clashes between the two neighbours. Fighting has claimed hundreds of lives since late February, when Afghanistan launched a cross-border strike into Pakistan, describing it as retaliation for earlier Pakistani airstrikes inside Afghan territory.

Islamabad has repeatedly alleged that Afghanistan provides shelter to militants responsible for attacks inside Pakistan, particularly the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). While the group operates separately from the Afghan Taliban, it is considered an ally of the movement that returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021 following the withdrawal of US-led forces.

Kabul has consistently rejected Pakistan’s accusations.

 

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