Pakistan jets used in strikes against Houthis in Yemen: NYT report

Pakistan Air Force fighter jets are reportedly taking part in strikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen after Saudi Arabia activated the Makkah Accord.

By: Express News Service
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 8, 2026 06:50 PM IST
New York Times report detailed the Pakistan Air Force involvement in a report on how “residents in Saudi Arabia’s capital reported multiple explosions on Thursday, a day after Saudi authorities said Houthis strikes on two major airports in the country killed three people. (File Photo)The New York Times detailed the PAF involvement in a report on how “residents in Saudi Arabia’s capital reported multiple explosions on Thursday, a day after the Saudi authorities said that Houthi strikes on two major airports in the country had killed three people and injured dozens more”. (File Photo)
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Days after Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey activated their trilateral military pact, called Makkah Accord, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) participated in strikes against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, the New York Times reported Thursday.

“A senior Pakistani military official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss operational matters, said on Wednesday that Pakistan Air Force fighter jets were being used in strikes against the Houthis,” the report said.

“Col David O Smith, a former US Army attache in Pakistan and a former top analyst for the Defense Intelligence Agency, said on Wednesday that, while he does not have access to classified figures, the consensus among analysts is that about 8,000 Pakistani troops have been deployed to Saudi Arabia,” it said.

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“He said the troops include a contingent from the Pakistan Air Force and the Army Air Defense, and that they would likely be used to help secure oil infrastructure. Colonel Smith added the Pakistani soldiers are unlikely to engage in direct combat with the Houthis, as Islamabad walks a fine line to preserve its relationship with Iran,” the newspaper reported.

Also Read | Houthis: How a local Yemeni movement became West Asia’s wildcard

“A second Pakistani official who also spoke on condition of anonymity said Pakistan’s role in the conflict is expected to focus on degrading Houthis’ drone and missile threats through air support, rather than a ground offensive in Yemen. Pakistan’s military declined to comment,” the report said.

Situation brief, as of 8 October
Three kinds of claim in the reporting on Pakistan’s role
On the record
named sources
Houthi strikes hit King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Abha International Airport, killing three and injuring dozens.
Saudi authorities, as reported by the NYT
The militia attacked both airports with missiles or drones.
Yahya Saree, Houthi military spokesman
The three countries agreed to rapidly deploy forces and capabilities inside Saudi Arabia.
Pakistan’s Foreign Office
Pak officials to NYT
unnamed sources
Pakistan Air Force fighter jets are being used in strikes against the Houthis.
A senior Pakistani military official, per NYT
Pakistan’s role is expected to focus on air support against Houthi drone and missile threats, not a ground offensive in Yemen.
A second Pakistani official, per NYT
US analyst estimate
named, but not official data
About 8,000
Pakistani troops have been deployed to Saudi Arabia.
Col David O Smith, former US Army attaché in Pakistan and ex-Defense Intelligence Agency analyst. The consensus among analysts, he says. He has no access to classified figures.
The troops include Pakistan Air Force and Army Air Defense contingents, and would likely help secure oil infrastructure.
Col Smith
No comment: Pakistan’s military declined to comment.
Three different ways of knowing, not a ranking. The Pakistan Foreign Office statement was reported by The Week and ProPakistani. The rest is as reported by the New York Times.

What is Makkah Accord

The Makkah Accord was signed in August by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

On October 5, Al Jazeera and other media outlets in the Gulf region reported that the three countries had agreed to activate “deterrence measures” under the mutual defence pact and rapidly deploy forces to Saudi Arabia to counter attacks by the Houthis who have targeted the kingdom alongside their offensive against Yemen’s government.

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Situation brief, as of 8 October
From signed pact to reported strikes: how it escalated
7 Aug
Fri
Pact signed
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif sign the trilateral military pact, called the Makkah Accord.
59 days later
5 Oct
Mon
Pact activated
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey agree to activate “deterrence measures” and rapidly deploy forces to Saudi Arabia, to counter attacks by the Houthis on the kingdom.
2 days later
7 Oct
Wed
Airports hit
Saudi authorities say Houthi strikes on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and Abha International Airport killed three people and injured dozens more. A Houthi military spokesman says missiles or drones were used.
1 day later
8 Oct
Thu
Pakistani jets reported
The New York Times reports that Pakistan Air Force fighter jets are being used in strikes against the Houthis. Residents in Riyadh report multiple explosions.
Anonymous Pakistani official, per NYT
Dates are as reported. Pakistan’s military declined to comment on the strikes report. The gaps are counted from the dates shown, and the spacing is indicative, not to scale.

The New York Times detailed the PAF involvement in a report on how “residents in Saudi Arabia’s capital reported multiple explosions on Thursday, a day after the Saudi authorities said that Houthi strikes on two major airports in the country had killed three people and injured dozens more”.

Also Read | Expert Explains: What the fresh Houthi offensive in Yemen means for Saudi Arabia

“The Saudi government said on Wednesday that the Houthi strikes hit the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and the Abha International Airport in southern Saudi Arabia. Yahya Saree, a Houthi military spokesman, said that the militia had attacked both airports with missiles or drones,” the New York Times reported.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

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