Pakistan jets used in strikes against Houthis in Yemen: NYT report

The New York Times detailed the PAF involvement in a report on how “residents in Saudi Arabia’s capital reported multiple explosions on Thursday, a day after the Saudi authorities said that Houthi strikes on two major airports in the country had killed three people and injured dozens more”. (File Photo)

Days after Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey activated their trilateral military pact, called Makkah Accord, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) participated in strikes against the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, the New York Times reported Thursday.

“A senior Pakistani military official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss operational matters, said on Wednesday that Pakistan Air Force fighter jets were being used in strikes against the Houthis,” the report said.

“Col David O Smith, a former US Army attache in Pakistan and a former top analyst for the Defense Intelligence Agency, said on Wednesday that, while he does not have access to classified figures, the consensus among analysts is that about 8,000 Pakistani troops have been deployed to Saudi Arabia,” it said.