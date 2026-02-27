Pakistan Afghanistan War Live Updates: Pakistan declares ‘open war’ on Afghanistan, fighter jets bomb Kabul, other places

Local residents stand next to a damaged car at the site of a cross-border Pakistani army strike in the Behsud district of Nangarhar province, Afghanistan. (Photo: AP/PTI)

Pakistan-Afghanistan War Live News Updates: Pakistan’s defence minister has said the country is in “open war” with Afghanistan after fresh airstrikes and cross-border attacks between the two neighbours, according to the Associated Press (AP). The escalation follows days of tension after Pakistani strikes inside Afghanistan and retaliatory action by Afghan forces along the disputed Durand Line.

What is happening?: Explosions and the sound of aircraft were heard in Kabul early Friday, hours after Afghanistan said it had launched attacks on Pakistani border posts. Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif wrote on X: “Our patience has reached its limit. Now it is open war between us and you.”

Pakistan’s military said it launched an operation named “Ghazab Lil Haq” in response to what it called unprovoked firing from across the border. Afghanistan said its forces had carried out “large-scale offensive operations” against Pakistani military positions along the Durand Line.

Story continues below this ad What is the current situation: Both sides say they carried out airstrikes and ground attacks. Afghanistan’s Defence Ministry said its forces captured more than a dozen Pakistani posts and destroyed 19 check posts and two bases. It said the fighting ended at midnight. Pakistan rejected those claims. Information Minister Attaullah Tarar said two Pakistani soldiers were killed and three wounded. He said 36 Afghan fighters were killed. Afghanistan said 55 Pakistani soldiers were killed and that several were captured. It said eight Afghan soldiers were killed and 11 wounded. The casualty figures from both sides have not been independently verified. How did this start?: The escalation follows Pakistani airstrikes last Sunday along the Afghan border. Islamabad said it targeted camps of the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). Afghanistan however alleged that the strikes hit civilian areas and violated its sovereignty. Afghan spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the cross-border assault was in response to repeated Pakistani actions.

Current situation Pakistan said it carried out strikes targeting Afghan military facilities in Kabul, Kandahar and Paktia. Afghan officials reported civilian injuries near the Torkham border crossing after shelling hit a camp for returnees.

Residents on both sides have been moved to safer areas. The situation remains tense, with both countries accusing each other of starting the violence. Live Updates Feb 27, 2026 11:04 AM IST Pakistan-Afghanistan War Live News Updates: Saudi and Pakistani minister discuss regional tensions Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister, Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, has spoken to Pakistan's Ishaq Dar, discussing regional developments and ways to ease tensions, according to the Saudi foreign ministry. Ishaq Dar is currently on an official visit to Saudi Arabia. -BBC Feb 27, 2026 10:56 AM IST Pakistan-Afghanistan War Live News Updates: What is the ‘Durand Line’ and why is it important? For the Afghan Pashtun, the 2,640-km Durand Line is a historical wound. It derives its name from Sir Mortimer Durand, Foreign Secretary of British India, who compelled Afghan ruler Amir Abdul Rehman Khan to accept a division of his territories in 1893. This also meant division of the Pashtun tribes who were till then his “subjects”. In a recent thesis on the Durand Line, Afghan scholar Nabi Sahak correctly points out that “the original purpose of the Durand Line was to define a zone of British and Afghan spheres of influence… the line was not to create a permanent international border, unlike the current popular view dominant in Pakistan and the West”. Read the full story here. Feb 27, 2026 10:49 AM IST Pakistan-Afghanistan War Live News Updates: UN leaders comment on Afghanistan-Pakistan clashes United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and Human Rights chief Volker Türk have both commented on the unfolding situation. Guterres urged both nations to adhere strictly to their obligations under international law, with a specific emphasis on international humanitarian law. Feb 27, 2026 10:36 AM IST Pakistan-Afghanistan War Live News Updates: Pakistan-Afghanistan ties: Long history of differences, from Durand Line to the India angle Pakistan Afghanistan relations: Except for brief periods since 1947, Pakistan-Afghanistan ties have been marked by mutual distrust, rancour, recriminations, and hostility. This has led sometimes to armed clashes, as were seen recently . This negativity between Pakistan and Afghanistan has continued during both civilian and direct military rule in the former, and fundamental system transformations, turmoil and two failed superpower interventions in the latter— by the Soviet Union (1979-1989) and the United States (2001-2021). During both, Pakistan has helped the Afghan resistance. Read the full story here. Feb 27, 2026 10:24 AM IST Pakistan-Afghanistan War Live News Updates: Iran’s FM urges Kabul, Islamabad to resolve differences through dialogue Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has urged Afghanistan and Pakistan to resolve their differences through dialogue and good neighbourly principles, as he highlighted the significance of the holy month of Ramadan as a time for self-restraint and Islamic solidarity. In a post on X early Friday, Araghchi reaffirmed Iran’s readiness to support the process, stating that his country is prepared to provide any necessary assistance to facilitate constructive dialogue, deepen mutual understanding, and promote cooperation between Kabul and Islamabad. ماہِ مبارک رمضان، جو ضبطِ نفس اور عالمِ اسلام میں یکجہتی کے فروغ کا مہینہ ہے، کے موقع پر مناسب ہے کہ افغانستان اور پاکستان اپنے اختلافات کو حسنِ ہمجواری اور مکالمے کے ذریعے حل کریں۔

جمہوریۂ اسلامی ایران گفتگو میں سہولت اور باہمی تعاون کے فروغ کے لیے ہر ممکن مدد کو تیار ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/3xi2MpqHMU — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) February 27, 2026 Feb 27, 2026 10:17 AM IST Pakistan-Afghanistan War Live News Updates: Afghan forces claim to shot down Pakistani F-16 fighter jet Afghan forces claim to have shot down a Pakistani F-16 fighter jet, sharing a video of the wreckage on X. The Taliban's Afghanistan Defense posted, "This is a Pakistani military F-16, American-made, that Afghan defensive forces have shot down" 🚨 BIG BREAKING NEWS💥



This is a Pakistani military F-16, American-made, that Afghan defensive forces have shot down. pic.twitter.com/7qBAjv89rk — Afghanistan Defense (@AFGDefense) February 27, 2026 Feb 27, 2026 10:12 AM IST Pakistan-Afghanistan War Live News Updates: PM’s spokesperson releases list of casualties Pakistan claims to have inflicted Mosharraf Zaidi, the spokesperson for Pakistan’s prime minister, shared unverified casualty figures on X, claiming 133 Afghan Taliban forces killed and over 200 wounded in Pakistan's air strikes on Kabul, Paktia, and Kandahar. The strikes also allegedly destroyed 27 Taliban posts, captured 9, and damaged over 80 tanks, artillery pieces, and armed personnel carriers. Feb 27, 2026 10:04 AM IST Pakistan-Afghanistan War Live News Updates: Afghanistan says three locations hit by bombs Pakistan has bombed Kabul and Kandahar, as well as at least one target in Afghanistan’s Paktia province, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said earlier. He said on X that there were no casualties, but the report has not been verified. عاجل:

قام الجيش الباكستاني الجبان بقصف بعض الأماكن في كابل وقندهار وبكتيا ، ولله الحمد لم يصب أحد بأذى. — Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) February 26, 2026 Feb 27, 2026 09:57 AM IST Pakistan-Afghanistan War Live News Updates: Pakistan's defence minister says that there is now 'open war' with Afghanistan after latest strikes Pakistan's defence minister said that his country ran out of "patience" and considers that there is now an "open war" with Afghanistan, after both countries launched strikes following an Afghan cross-border attack. In a post on X, Defence Minister Khawaja Mohammad Asif said Pakistan had hoped for peace in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of NATO forces and expected the Taliban to focus on the welfare of the Afghan people and regional stability...," gathered militants from around the world and begun "exporting terrorism." "Our patience has now run out. Now it is open war between us," he said. Feb 27, 2026 09:53 AM IST Pakistan-Afghanistan War Live News Updates: What we know so far about the escalating Afghanistan–Pakistan border clashes after airstrikes Tensions between Afghanistan and Pakistan have sharply escalated following cross-border airstrikes and retaliatory military operations along the disputed Durand Line. Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defence said its forces carried out retaliatory operations against Pakistani military posts along the Durand Line, claiming the action ended at midnight on orders from the Chief of Army Staff, Fasihuddin Fitrat. In a statement shared by government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid on X, Kabul said the operation was launched in response to recent Pakistani airstrikes on Afghan territory. Read the full story here.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd