Why are Pakistan, Afghanistan fighting again? What triggered the airstrikes that killed 11 children

The airstrikes came a day after suspected Pakistani Taliban militants attacked a security post in the Hasan Khel area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, bordering Afghanistan. (File Photo)

Pakistan launched fresh airstrikes targeting Afghan territory on Wednesday, killing at least 13 people, including 11 children, and wounding 14 others, the Taliban government in Kabul said, marking a sharp new escalation in months of deadly fighting between the two neighbours.

Taliban chief spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the strikes hit the Afghan provinces of Khost, Kunar, and Paktika. Among the dead were 11 children, one woman, and one elderly man. Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and military had not acknowledged the strikes at the time of reporting, news agency Associated Press reported.

The latest escalation reflects Pakistan’s long-standing accusation that Taliban-run Afghanistan is failing to curb the Pakistani Taliban, or TTP, which Islamabad blames for a surge in attacks inside its territory.