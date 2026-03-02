Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict: Taliban continues border offensive, Pak shuts airspace

Taliban fighters look up while manning an armed pickup truck at the Afghan side of the Ghulam Khan crossing with Pakistan in Khost province, Afghanistan, Friday, Feb. 27, 2026. (AP/PTI)

The border skirmish between Pakistan and Afghanistan continued on Monday as Islamabad destroyed Taliban’s ammunition depot, according to state media reports, after launching ‘Operation Ghazab lil Haq’ days ago. This comes after Afghan Taliban forces attacked 53 locations along the more than 2,600 kms long border.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Sunday said that Pakistan has killed 415 Afghan Taliban personnel and injured more than 580 in the ongoing military operation, which was launched last week.

State-run Pakistan Television (PTV) reported that Pakistani forces destroyed an ammunition depot in Khost, as the army’s “vigorous and powerful counter-attacks” against Afghan Taliban aggression were continuing.