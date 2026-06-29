Why Pakistan launched airstrikes and ground troops into Afghanistan after Karachi attack

Pakistan and Afghanistan's armies have been involved in violent conflict since several months along their 2,500 km border.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jun 29, 2026 11:42 PM IST
pakistan afghanistan warResidents walk through the rubble after what Taliban officials said were Pakistani airstrikes a day earlier that killed civilians, including children, in the village of Mandokhail, Chamkani district, Paktia province, Afghanistan. (AP Photo)
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The attacks launched by Pakistan killed at least 28 civilians in Afghanistan as Islamabad sent ground troops into Afghan provinces on Sunday along its border, the United Nations Afghan mission said.

The UN report added that at least 49 people were injured in Afghanistan after Pakistan launched airstrikes, and women and children were also among the victims.

Pakistan hit Afghanistan’s eastern border in strikes on Sunday night, which is the latest flare-up in a cross-border conflict between the two neighbours that has killed hundreds since February, the New York Times reported.

Afghanistan Pakistan war Residents walk through the rubble after what Taliban officials said were Pakistani airstrikes a day earlier that killed civilians, including children, in the village of Mandokhail, Chamkani district, Paktia province, Afghanistan. (AP Photo)

Taliban authorities report heavy border losses

According to Hamdullah Fitrat, a spokesman for the Taliban government in Afghanistan, the Pakistani strikes hit at least three border provinces: Paktia, Paktika, and Kunar Provinces.

He added that, as per the reports available, the death toll in the strikes has resulted in 36 civilian deaths while 163 others sustained injuries.

The Taliban government described the Pakistani military attacks as a “cowardly act” and an “atrocity”. Talibani officials informed that casualties occurred in Mandokhail, a village in the Paktia province.

Islamabad confirms anti-militant operations

Meanwhile, Pakistan said it has targeted militant hideouts in the Afghanistan provinces and an Islamabad’s government official, Attaullah Tarar, said at least 32 militants were killed in airstrikes and a combined ground operation.

Root causes of the long-standing frontier conflict

Pakistan and Afghanistan’s armies have been involved in violent conflict since several months along their 2,500 km border, where Islamabad has accused the Kabul-based Taliban government of sponsoring and hosting militant groups that have allegedly been involved in killing of thousands of Pakistani security personnel.

However, Afghanistan has denied the allegations. The fresh round of violence comes after three members of Pakistani paramilitary force, Sindh Rangers, were killed at their Karachi headquarters on Saturday, the Pakistani military had said.

Details of the Karachi suicide bombing

At least three militants also died in the suicide attack, while the fourth militant was arrested, who was an Afghan, Pakistani officials said, BBC reported.

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Militant group claims responsibility for security force attack

Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a faction of Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), claimed the responsibility for the attack in Pakistan on Saturday. Both the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar and TTP are banned in Pakistan and by the United Nations.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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