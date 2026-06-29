Pakistan says its security forces killed 29 militants in ground operation, strikes along Afghan border

The operation followed an assault on Saturday in which gunmen and bombers struck the regional headquarters of the paramilitary Rangers in the southern port city of Karachi.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readJun 29, 2026 05:32 AM IST First published on: Jun 29, 2026 at 04:53 AM IST
Pakistan Militant AttackA Pakistani paramilitary soldier stands guard near the site of an attack in Karachi, Pakistan. (Photo: AP)

Pakistani security forces have struck militant hideouts along the Afghanistan border, killing 29 fighters in a combined ground and air operation, officials said Sunday the latest move in an escalating cycle of cross-border violence between the two neighbouring countries.

Information Minister Attaullah Tarar announced the operation on X, saying it was a direct response to a string of militant attacks inside Pakistan. Afghanistan had not issued any response at the time of reporting, according to the Associated Press (AP).

The strikes targeted positions used by Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan the Pakistani Taliban, known as the TTP which Islamabad holds responsible for most of the militant violence that has gripped the country in recent years.

Attack on Karachi Sparked the Latest Response

The operation followed an assault on Saturday in which gunmen and bombers struck the regional headquarters of the paramilitary Rangers in the southern port city of Karachi, killing three soldiers. Security forces killed three attackers and detained a fourth, identified by the military as a wounded Afghan national.

Pakistan Militant Attack
Pakistani paramilitary soldiers and police officers stand guard near the site of an attack in Karachi, Pakistan. (Photo: AP)

Jamaat-ul-Ahrar, a breakaway faction of the TTP, claimed responsibility for the Karachi attack on Saturday night, the AP reported.

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Pakistan and the TTP are a separate organisation from Afghanistan’s ruling Afghan Taliban, though the two maintain an alliance. The Afghan Taliban returned to power in Kabul in 2021.

Also read How militants breached a paramilitary base in Pakistan’s biggest city: What we know so far

Months of Cross-Border Fighting

Sunday’s operation came fewer than three weeks after Pakistan’s military launched a separate round of air strikes on what it described as militant positions inside Afghan territory strikes that had ended roughly a month of relative calm following a period Islamabad itself characterised as open conflict between the neighbours.

Hundreds of people have been killed in cross-border fighting since February, when Afghanistan launched retaliatory strikes following Pakistani air raids inside its territory, the AP reported.

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Pakistan Militant Attack
Pakistan paramilitary soldiers cordon off a road near the site of an explosion, in Karachi, Pakistan. (Photo: AP)

Diplomatic efforts have so far failed to break the deadlock. Several internationally mediated rounds of talks have produced no lasting ceasefire. China hosted both sides in April, and Beijing said afterwards that the two countries had agreed not to escalate further and to explore a negotiated solution. Fighting has continued regardless.

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Pakistan has carried out multiple strikes along the border and inside Afghanistan since last year, saying the operations target TTP networks and allied militant groups. Islamabad accuses Kabul of sheltering fighters responsible for attacks on Pakistani soil. The Afghan Taliban government denies the charge.

Sunday’s operation is expected to deepen an already fractured relationship between the two governments.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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