Pakistan: 14 prisoners on way to Adiala jail overpower guards to escape

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is lodged in Adiala jail.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readDelhiJun 30, 2026 02:23 PM IST
Adiala jail prisonersFourteen undertrial prisoners escaped after allegedly overpowering security guards during transit to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, prompting a large-scale police search operation. Four have since been re-arrested. (AI Generated)
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Fourteen undertrial prisoners escaped from a prisoner vehicle on Monday while they were being transported to Adiala jail from Kahuta, in Pakistan. They prisoners overpowered the security guards and escaped, reported Pakistani news website Dawn. The Adiala facility is the same jail where former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is lodged. 

“Following reports of prisoners escaping from a prison van in the Sihala area of Rawalpindi, CPO Hamdani took notice of the incident and directed senior officers to immediately reach the scene, submit a report, and launch an operation,” a Rawalpindi Police spokesperson was quoted as saying by Dawn. 

Among the escaped prisoners, 4 were re-arrested during a search operation. The search to arrest the remaining is on. 

“The escaped individuals are accused in cases currently under trial,” the spokesperson said. 

The incident had occurred in the jurisdiction of the Sihala police station of Islamabad district. Coordination with the relevant police authorities was underway. 

Initially, according to the investigation, a violent squabble broke out among the convicts inside the van, following which the incident occurred. 

“The escaped individuals will be arrested and dealt with in accordance with the law.” 

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“An inquiry into the incident has also been initiated under the supervision of senior officers, and strict departmental action will be taken against those found responsible,” the spokesperson added. 

(This article has been curated by Seekriti Saha, an intern with The Indian Express)

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