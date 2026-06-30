Pakistan: 14 prisoners on way to Adiala jail overpower guards to escape

Fourteen undertrial prisoners escaped after allegedly overpowering security guards during transit to Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, prompting a large-scale police search operation. Four have since been re-arrested. (AI Generated)

Fourteen undertrial prisoners escaped from a prisoner vehicle on Monday while they were being transported to Adiala jail from Kahuta, in Pakistan. They prisoners overpowered the security guards and escaped, reported Pakistani news website Dawn. The Adiala facility is the same jail where former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is lodged.

“Following reports of prisoners escaping from a prison van in the Sihala area of Rawalpindi, CPO Hamdani took notice of the incident and directed senior officers to immediately reach the scene, submit a report, and launch an operation,” a Rawalpindi Police spokesperson was quoted as saying by Dawn.

Among the escaped prisoners, 4 were re-arrested during a search operation. The search to arrest the remaining is on.