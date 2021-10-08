Pak visit for specific, narrow purpose: US Dy Secy of State

VISITING US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Thursday said she was going to Pakistan for a “very specific and narrow purpose” in the context of Afghanistan, and in a bid to make sure that they have the capabilities to ensure everybody’s security, including India’s and the US.

“It’s for a very specific and narrow purpose, we don’t see ourselves building a broad relationship with Pakistan. And we have no interest in returning to the days of hyphenated India, Pakistan. That’s not where we are. That’s not where we’re going to be,” she said while speaking at the Ananta Aspen Centre in Mumbai.

“But we all need to know what’s going on in Afghanistan. We all need to be of one mind in the approach to the Taliban. We all need to make sure that we have the capabilities that we need to ensure everybody’s security, including India’s and the US of course. And so, I’m gonna have some very specific conversations,” she said.

She also said that AUKUS and Quad “do not compete” and “they are all pieces of a puzzle, to ensure that we have an open, free, interconnected and inclusive Indo Pacific”.