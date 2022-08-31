scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

Pakistan govt to consult coalition partners on importing goods from India: Pak FM Miftah Ismail

The idea to import edible goods from India was first floated by the finance minister on Monday, when the country's death toll crossed 1,100 and hundreds of thousands of people were displaced, and thousands of acres of crops were destroyed.

Pakistan Finance Minister Miftah Ismail. (Twitter/@MiftahIsmail)

Pakistan’s Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said on Wednesday the government will consider importing goods from India after consulting its coalition partners and key stakeholders, as the cash-strapped nation seeks to stablise soaring food prices triggered by flash floods that have wrought havoc across the country.

The idea to import edible goods from India was first floated by the finance minister on Monday, when the country’s death toll crossed 1,100 and hundreds of thousands of people were displaced, and thousands of acres of crops were destroyed.

Read |Pakistan floods: Modi reaches out, talks on to extend aid

“More than one international agency has approached the govt to allow them to bring food items from India through the land border. The govt will take the decision to allow imports or not based on supply shortage position, after consulting its coalition partners & key stakeholders,” Ismail said in a tweet.

Pakistan army troops distribute food in flood-hit areas in Punjab on Saturday. (AP Photo)

Meanwhile, Pakistan has decided to import onions and tomatoes from Iran and Afghanistan in the wake of an impending food crisis triggered by the flash floods.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ports & airports, power, media: the growth of Adani’s footprint...Premium
Ports & airports, power, media: the growth of Adani’s footprint...
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs firePremium
Data gathering by public agencies picks up even as law hangs fire
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’Premium
Punjab bans sarpanch proxies: ‘Male kin of women can’t attend meetings’
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...Premium
Delhi Confidential | ‘All You Need Is Love’: In talk on Sec 3...

The rain-triggered flash floods have inundated one third of the country and destroyed farmlands, causing a threat of shortages of vegetables and fruits along with uneven price hike of some essential commodities.

To ward off the impact, the Ministry of National Food Security and Research in a meeting held in Islamabad on Tuesday announced that it will issue permits within 24 hours to facilitate onion and tomato imports from Iran and Afghanistan, according to a statement.

The ministry also asked the Federal Board of Revenue to waive taxes and levies on onion and tomato imports for the next three months and expects that this will be made effective immediately.

Advertisement

The measures are aimed at ensuring the supply of essential commodities in the market and stabilise prices, according to the ministry.

Also Read |Floods in Pakistan bear similarities to those in India. It’s time for a collaborative mechanism to deal with extreme weather events

Earlier, Finance Minister Ismail indicated this week that the government might allow imports from India to stabilise prices. But it is less likely that the coalition government would allow any such move due to domestic political compulsions.

According to some media reports, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a media talk showed lack of interest in resuming trade with India due to the Kashmir issue.

Advertisement

Sharif apparently referred to India’s 2019 decision to scrap the special status of Jammu and Kashmir which prompted Pakistan to halt trade with India and scaled down diplomatic presence.

The major opposition party – the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) – lashed out at the government for allegedly trying to resume trade with India.

Fawad Chaudhry, information minister in the PTI government, wondered how the government could start trade with India ignoring the “atrocities” on the people of Kashmir.

“We will oppose such decisions and never allow trade on the pretext of floods. The government should not betray the blood of the people of Kashmir,” he tweeted.

Interestingly, the PTI when in power had floated the idea of resuming trade with India and its minister had tried to highlight its benefits. Then parties in the current ruling coalition had opposed it.

Advertisement

Relations between India and Pakistan have often been strained over the Kashmir issue and cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

However, the ties between the two countries nosedived after India abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution, revoking the special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcating the State into two Union Territories on August 5, 2019.

Advertisement

India’s decision evoked strong reactions from Pakistan, which downgraded diplomatic ties and expelled the Indian envoy. India has repeatedly told Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir “was, is and shall forever” remain an integral part of the country.

India has said it desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence.

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 02:11:52 pm
Next Story

Kejriwal launches virtual school; students to be prepared for JEE, NEET

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Karnataka: Muslim boy assaulted for speaking with Hindu girl in college

Karnataka: Muslim boy assaulted for speaking with Hindu girl in college

‘When friends call, our hearts light up’: Gorbachev’s visits to India during Cold War

‘When friends call, our hearts light up’: Gorbachev’s visits to India during Cold War

Explained | A short history of the Hubbali-Dharwad Idgah controversy

Explained | A short history of the Hubbali-Dharwad Idgah controversy

Student suicides in India at a five-year high: NCRB data

Student suicides in India at a five-year high: NCRB data

As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

As Adani becomes the world's third richest person, a look at the Group's rise

Punjab: Church vandalised in Tarn Taran, car set on fire

Punjab: Church vandalised in Tarn Taran, car set on fire

Kejriwal launches 'India's first virtual school' in Delhi

Kejriwal launches 'India's first virtual school' in Delhi

Opinion | On Pegasus, SC panel failed its mandate, missed an opportunity

Opinion | On Pegasus, SC panel failed its mandate, missed an opportunity

Premium
Friendless and cornered, but Raje pushes back: 'Vasundhara phir se'

Friendless and cornered, but Raje pushes back: 'Vasundhara phir se'

Premium
Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

Can you reverse diabetes with weight loss and a rigid diet? Doctor answers

Kamaal Rashid Khan: The original Bollywood troll

Kamaal Rashid Khan: The original Bollywood troll

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 31: Latest News
Advertisement