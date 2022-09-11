scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 11, 2022

Pak court freezes 13 bank accounts of companies related to Pak PM’s younger son Suleman: report

The order was issued by the special court of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on September 7

The indictment of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza was delayed early this week after their counsel told the court that their clients have filed a petition for their acquittal (File photo)

A special Pakistani court has ordered the freezing of 13 bank accounts of companies related to Suleman Shehbaz, the younger son of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in connection with a multi-million dollars money laundering case, a media report said on Sunday.

The order was issued by the special court of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on September 7. The investigating officer submitted to the court details of 13 bank accounts of various companies related to Suleman, the Dawn newspaper reported. Prime Minister Shehbaz and his sons – Hamza Shehbaz (former Punjab chief minister) and Suleman – have been booked by the FIA for allegedly laundering over Rs 14 billion.

Suleman has been absconding in the UK since 2019. Shehbaz often says Suleman looks after the family business there. In his order, Presiding Judge Ijaz Hassan Awan has observed that since Suleman is still at large and has not surrendered before the court, therefore, in addition to his moveable and immovable properties, these 13 bank accounts have also been attached, the report said.

Other Reads |Modi set to attend SCO summit in Samarkand with Xi, Putin, Shehbaz on September 15 and 16

The judge also issued show-cause notices to the officials of different banks for not complying with an earlier order about the attachment of the accounts owned by two other proclaimed offenders. The judge also summoned the bank officials on September 17 when the FIA prosecutor would also come up with the reply of the prosecution to the petitions of PM Shehbaz and his son Hamza, seeking acquittal in the case.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The world view from Kartavya PathPremium
The world view from Kartavya Path
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857Premium
How Delhi was destroyed and rebuilt after the revolt of 1857
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...Premium
Sangit Kumar Ragi’s ‘RSS and Gandhi: The Idea of India’ highl...
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...Premium
Amid HC ban on sand mining, a reality check: most cases against landless ...

The indictment of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza was delayed early this week after their counsel told the court that their clients have filed a petition for their acquittal. The counsel also sought one-time exemption from appearance for the Premier, saying he could not attend Wednesday’s proceedings as he was busy in flood relief activities.

The Prime Minister had told the court in an earlier hearing that the “day of judgement may arrive but FIA will not be able to prove even a rupee worth of corruption against me.”

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 03:23:11 pm
Next Story

Jill Biden shares memories of 9/11 as wife, sister, more

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

Letter from the Opinions Editor: The world view from Kartavya Path

Letter from the Opinions Editor: The world view from Kartavya Path

Premium
Goldy Brar approached accused to target actor Salman Khan
Moosewala murder probe

Goldy Brar approached accused to target actor Salman Khan

Amid flagging morale, why Mamata is standing by Anubrata, Moloy

Amid flagging morale, why Mamata is standing by Anubrata, Moloy

Tavleen Singh writes: The chink in Modi’s armour
Express Opinion

Tavleen Singh writes: The chink in Modi’s armour

Premium
The Kapil Sharma Show: New characters, old jokes make up this mediocre episode
First impression

The Kapil Sharma Show: New characters, old jokes make up this mediocre episode

Architect of Modi govt's grand projects prepares for biggest challenge yet — Parliament House
Bimal Patel

Architect of Modi govt's grand projects prepares for biggest challenge yet — Parliament House

Premium
Delhi L-G recommends CBI probe into purchase of 1,000 low-floor DTC buses

Delhi L-G recommends CBI probe into purchase of 1,000 low-floor DTC buses

Rs 17 crore recovered in Kolkata: How ED seizes cash, where is it kept?

Rs 17 crore recovered in Kolkata: How ED seizes cash, where is it kept?

Mumbai boy is first amongst PwD candidates to rank 26 in general category
JEE Advanced 2022

Mumbai boy is first amongst PwD candidates to rank 26 in general category

Three surprises at Apple’s Far Out event that you might have missed

Three surprises at Apple’s Far Out event that you might have missed

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 11: Latest News
Advertisement