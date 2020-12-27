Four Pakistan Army personnel killed as military chopper crashed in Gilgit-Baltistan during rescue operation

Four Pakistan Army personnel were killed when a military helicopter crashed during a casualty evacuation due to technical reasons in Gilgit-Baltistan, the army said on Sunday.
The chopper crashed in Minimarg area of Astore district on Saturday evening, the army said in a statement.
It was transporting the body of a soldier to the military hospital in Skardu.
The pilot, co-pilot and two soldiers were killed in the accident, the statement said, adding that the crash occurred due to technical reasons.
Gilgit-Baltistan Information Minister Fatullah Khan has expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy.
