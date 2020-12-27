scorecardresearch
Sunday, December 27, 2020
2020: A Rewind

Four Pakistan Army personnel killed as military chopper crashed in Gilgit-Baltistan during rescue operation

The pilot, co-pilot and two soldiers were killed in the accident, the army statement said, adding that the crash occurred due to technical reasons.

By: PTI | Islamabad | December 27, 2020 3:46:16 pm
military chopper crashed in Gilgit-BaltistanThe chopper crashed in Minimarg area of Astore district on Saturday evening, the army said in a statement.

Four Pakistan Army personnel were killed when a military helicopter crashed during a casualty evacuation due to technical reasons in Gilgit-Baltistan, the army said on Sunday.

The chopper crashed in Minimarg area of Astore district on Saturday evening, the army said in a statement.

It was transporting the body of a soldier to the military hospital in Skardu.

The pilot, co-pilot and two soldiers were killed in the accident, the statement said, adding that the crash occurred due to technical reasons.

Gilgit-Baltistan Information Minister Fatullah Khan has expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy.

