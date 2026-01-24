Over 8,000 flights cancelled as winter storm Fern batters the US

Snow and ice cover roads as winter storm Fern disrupts travel and daily life across large parts of the United States. (Image Source: AP)

The United States National Weather Service recently warned of a severe winter storm bringing widespread ice, snow, and dangerous cold to most of the country.

Unofficially dubbed “Fern”, the storm has already led to the cancellation of about 1,400 flights to and from the US. Now, more than 8,000 additional flights scheduled for the weekend have been cancelled as the storm continues to disrupt travel nationwide.

The National Weather Service has warned of heavy snowfall and a swath of ice extending from east Texas to North Carolina, with nearly 140 million people expected to be affected by the storm. According to weather forecasters, the storm could cause damage equivalent to that of a hurricane in areas affected by ice.

On Friday night, the edge of the storm was seen sending freezing rain and sleet into parts of Texas, with people seeing snow and sleet in Oklahoma. Fern is supposed to head Northeast after sweeping the southern parts of the US, with Washington, New York and Boston expected to be covered in a foot (30 cm) of snow.

According to the flight tracking website FlightAware, more than 3,400 flights have been delayed or cancelled on Sunday.

Government urge people to stay at home

Governors from more than 12 states have issued a warning about the turbulent weather and declared an emergency, urging people in their states to stay at home. Utility companies have already braced for the ice, as it may cause trees and power lines to fall after the storm passes.

The Midwest part of the country recorded temperatures as low as minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit (minus Celsius), which can cause frostbite in just 10 minutes. In North Dakota, the chilling wind caused the temperature to drop to minus 41 degrees.

In response to the storm, the federal government has already deployed 30 search and rescue teams, which are currently on standby. According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, officials have prepared more than 7 million meals, readied 6,00,000 blankets and placed 300 generators across the area where the storm is expected to hit.

As it turns out, restoring power lines could take time, as ice buildup can add hundreds of pounds to their weight, making them prone to snapping, especially in windy conditions.

