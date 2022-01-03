Over 20% NYPD officers call in sick as city sees record spike in cases; Omicron overwhelming healthcare system, says Fauci

Over 20 per cent of the New York Police Department officers had called in sick on Thursday last week, the highest since April 2020, according to reports. A day later, the city recorded 85,000 Covid-19 fresh cases, its highest since the pandemic began.

The 7,270 NYPD officers calling in sick on Thursday were the most on any day in 2021 and higher than the usual number – around 1,500 – who call in sick on a regular day, The New York Post reported. The numbers rose as the pandemic gained intensity and the first wave hit New York.

New York is one of several hot spots — along with Washington, DC, and other Eastern states — to witness a surge, New York Times reported. On Thursday, a record 585,013 new cases were recorded nationwide. The spike in cases comes amid top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci’s warning that there was still a danger of a surge in hospitalisation due to a large number of coronavirus cases even as early data suggests the Omicron Covid-19 variant is less severe.

Authorities registered at least 346,869 new coronavirus on Saturday, according to a Reuters tally. The death toll from Covid-19 rose by at least 377 to 828,562. Fauci said the US has been seeing almost a “vertical increase” of new cases, now averaging 400,000 cases a day, with hospitalisations also up. “We are definitely in the middle of a very severe surge and uptick in cases,” he said. “The acceleration of cases that we’ve seen is really unprecedented, gone well beyond anything we’ve seen before.”

Despite the surge, the CDC’s policy has reduced the recommended isolation period for people with asymptomatic COVID to five days, down from 10. However, top federal health officials are looking to add a negative test along with its five-day isolation restrictions for asymptomatic Americans, according to The Associated Press.

Further dulling down the already muted New Year festivities, over 4,000 flights were cancelled around the world on Sunday, with half of them being US flights. The flights cancelled by 8 pm GMT on Sunday included over 2,400 entering, departing from or within the United States, according to tracking website FlightAware.com.

The Christmas and New Year holidays are typically a peak time for air travel, but the rapid spread of the highly transmissible Omicron variant has led to a sharp increase in Covid-19 infections, forcing airlines to cancel flights as pilots and cabin crew quarantine. US airline cabin crew, pilots and support staff were reluctant to work overtime during the holidays, despite offers of hefty financial incentives.

Fauci said he’s concerned that the Omicron variant is overwhelming the health care system and causing a “major disruption” on other essential services.

“When I say major disruptions, you’re certainly going to see stresses on the system and the system being people with any kind of jobs … particularly with critical jobs to keep society functioning normally,” Fauci said. “We already know that there are reports from fire departments, from police departments in different cities that 10, 20, 25 and sometimes 30% of the people are ill. That’s something that we need to be concerned about, because we want to make sure that we don’t have such an impact on society that there really is a disruption. I hope that doesn’t happen.”

With Covid-19 cases surging just as students are about to return from winter break, dozens of US colleges are moving classes online again for at least the first week or so of the semester — and some warn it could stretch longer if the wave of infection doesn’t subside soon. So far, more than 70 colleges across 26 states are starting the term online, and others say they are considering it.

Harvard is moving classes online for the first three weeks of the new year, with a return to campus scheduled for late January, “conditions permitting”. At the University of California, Riverside, students can return on Monday but face two weeks of online classes. They are also being asked to sequester for five days while they undergo two rounds of virus testing. At Northeastern University in Boston, one of a growing number of schools requiring boosters, students are returning as planned. Officials said the school is shifting its focus from preventing all cases to warding off serious illness or hospitalisation.

With inputs from agencies