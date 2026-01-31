‘Our heads were bowed’: Shehbaz Sharif reveals the ‘price’ Pakistan paid for multi-billion dollar bailouts

In a rare and candid admission, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday said the country had been forced to “bow its head” and make compromises at the “cost of self-respect” while seeking foreign loans from “friendly countries” during its recent economic crisis.

Addressing a ceremony held in honour of leading businessmen and exporters in Islamabad, Sharif recalled the period when Pakistan was staring at bankruptcy and was widely described as being on the brink of technical default.

“When we assumed office, the economic situation was extremely fragile, and the common man faced severe hardships,” news agency PTI quoted Shari as saying.