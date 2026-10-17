Oregon school shooting: Gunman, 16 identified as Griffin J. John II; mother had bought weapon

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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

The teen is accused of killing three children and a teacher at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend and critically injuring two others.

By: Express Global Desk
4 min readOct 17, 2026 09:45 AM IST First published on: Oct 17, 2026 at 09:20 AM IST
Oregon School ShootingFlowers and candles are seen at a makeshift memorial outside Silver Rail Elementary in Bend, Ore. (Photo: AP)

A 16-year-old boy shot dead three children and a teacher at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon, on October 15. Police named him Friday as Griffin J. John II, a former student at the school. He was shot dead at the scene by a man who was passing by. Two senior law enforcement officials told NBC News that the boy’s mother bought the shotgun he used around his birthday in August. Police have not said why he did it.

What happened at the school

Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz gave the timeline at a news conference on Friday. The boy walked up to the school fence, threw a shotgun over it, and climbed after it. A man driving past in a pickup truck stopped near him. The boy fired at the truck at least three times. The driver got away and called 911.

Oregon-School-Shooting
Flowers are placed beside a sign at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Ore. (Photo: AP)

The boy then shot out the glass panes of a set of double doors and went in. NBC News said it happened at about 1 p.m. local time. He went straight into the classroom on the left of the doors and opened fire. Krantz said every victim was shot in that room. It was a special needs classroom, and Bend-La Pine Schools Superintendent Steven Cook said the boy had been a special needs pupil at the school.

Police said he fired up to 15 rounds, using birdshot, buckshot and slugs. A further 44 rounds were found at the scene. Officers got to the school within minutes of the first calls.

The teacher and the man who stopped him

Krantz said a teacher fought the boy for the gun. According to CBS News, she threw her phone at him, then tackled him. She was not hurt. Krantz said she “almost certainly helped prevent more bloodshed”.

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The man who stopped the boy is Kaylub Giamanco, 36, according to his family. He has two daughters at the school. He saw the shooting at the truck and drove into the school car park. He took a .40-calibre pistol, which he owned legally, from his car and went in. Krantz said he heard shots and saw the teacher struggling with the boy. He then went to the classroom and fired, hitting the boy several times.

Oregon School Shooting
Flowers and candles are seen at a makeshift memorial outside Silver Rail Elementary in Bend, Ore. (Photo: AP)

Krantz called the actions of both the teacher and Giamanco heroic. In a statement, Giamanco’s family said he is not looking for praise and wants to thank first responders, school staff and the community.

The victims

The children who died were aged 5, 8 and 11. Police and the family named the youngest as Rhoam Summer. The family said in a statement that they feel “broken and lost”, NBC News said. The teacher who died was Meghan Lambert, 25. The families of the other two children have asked that their names are not made public.

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A 7-year-old girl and a 54-year-old teacher were also hurt. Krantz said the girl was in a serious but stable condition at Oregon Health & Science University in Portland. The teacher’s injuries were serious but not life-threatening, and she was being treated at St. Charles Medical Center. At a vigil on Friday, Bend Mayor Melanie Kebler said no words could describe the loss.

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Oregon School Shooting
People gather for a candlelight vigil held in Drake Park in Bend, Ore. (Photo: AP)

The investigation

Police have not named a motive. Officers searched the boy’s home on Friday and are still examining the scene. NBC News said his mother has helped police so far.

Also read 3 children among 4 killed in US school shooting in Oregon, 16-year-old shooter shot dead

CBS News said investigators are going through his computer, phone, social media and search history. They want to know whether he had a fixation on violence, including earlier mass shootings. Its sources stressed that the inquiry is at an early stage.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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