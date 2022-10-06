scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Watch video: Orcas chase, circle, kill great white shark

Detailing the findings in a scientific study released this week in the journal Ecology, scientists said this behaviour has never been witnessed before and could have broader implications.

Video footage has captured orcas preying on sharks. (Source: YouTube/Sea Search Research & Conservation)

Video footage has captured a pod of orcas, or killer whales, hunting a great white shark off the coast of Mossel Bay in South Africa’s Western Cape province. The footage, the first of its kind, was captured using helicopters and drones last June.

Detailing the findings in a scientific study released this week in the journal Ecology, scientists said this behaviour has never been witnessed before and could have broader implications. “This behaviour has never been witnessed in detail before, and certainly never from the air,” Alison Towner, lead author of the study, was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

“Killer whales are highly intelligent and social animals. Their group hunting methods make them incredibly effective predators,” said Simon Elwen, co-author of the study.

The video has footage of an hour-long pursuit, during which a pod of five orcas is seen pursuing white sharks. The orcas are seen circling the sharks before killing one. Scientists, however, believe three more were mauled to death during the hunt.

The authors also said the footage suggested the practice was spreading, as one of the whales was known to have attacked sharks before, and as earlier studies have established that orcas can learn from one other through “cultural transmission” or adult-to-adult learning.

They also observed a decline in the population of white sharks in the area following the predations — this behaviour is known as flight response. In fact, according to the paper, only one great white shark was spotted in the area in the subsequent 45 days.

First published on: 06-10-2022 at 02:29:21 pm
