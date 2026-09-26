Oracle layoffs 2026: Company cuts 546 cloud workers jobs in US as AI spending rises

Oracle has laid off 546 employees in its America Cloud Infrastructure organisation, according to a document reviewed by Business Insider. The latest developments also show how jobs are being cut inside a business whose revenue has more than doubled even as the company dramatically increases spending on cloud and AI infrastructure.

The 546 workers represented about 7.6 per cent of the 7,185 employees listed in the document. Software developers, programme managers, infrastructure engineers and data-centre support workers were among those affected. Oracle has not disclosed the total number of employees affected by its latest round of layoffs.

Key takeaway: more capital is going into infrastructure while parts of the workforce shrink.

Oracle adds about $700 million to the restructuring plan, taking it to about $2.8 billion .

Bars drawn to scale: capital spending is more than 30 times the restructuring budget.

Each figure is 1% of Oracle’s May 2025 workforce. The 13 faded are gone a year later.

What the 546 are: job cuts in Oracle’s America Cloud Infrastructure organisation, about 7.6% of the 7,185 staff covered by a document Oracle prepared to comply with US age-discrimination law, which Business Insider obtained. They are one unit’s cuts, not Oracle’s total layoffs.

The categories overlap: programme managers are included among the “manager” roles, and Software Developer III among all software developers. The software-developer count (~93) is worked out from the reported 17% share.

Who lost their jobs, how the cuts compare with cloud growth, and where the money is going.

The document, obtained by Business Insider, lists the job titles and ages of employees affected in Oracle’s America Cloud Infrastructure organisation. Business Insider said the document included employees eligible for severance benefits but could not determine whether it represented everyone laid off from the organisation. Oracle did not respond to the publication’s request for comment.

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Software Developer III was the single job title with the largest number of layoffs, with 57 positions listed. Across all levels, software developers accounted for about 17 per cent of the roles cut, Business Insider’s analysis found. Programme manager IV and principal core infrastructure engineer were also among the most affected roles.

Management roles were also heavily represented. Business Insider counted 128 positions containing the word “manager”, or about 23 per cent of the listed cuts. Programme manager positions alone accounted for 61 terminations.

Oracle’s data-centre support services division, which handles maintenance and technical support, had 41 employees included in the document. They included the division’s vice president and two senior directors.

The report also found that a majority of the employees listed were over 40, while about 16 per cent were aged 60 or older. Oracle said the information was provided to comply with federal age-discrimination laws. The age distribution, by itself, does not establish that age was a factor in the layoffs.

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Oracle’s cloud business is growing rapidly

The layoffs are notable because they come inside one of Oracle’s fastest-growing businesses. Oracle reported $7.4 billion in Cloud Infrastructure revenue in its first quarter of fiscal 2027, up 121 per cent from a year earlier. Total cloud revenue rose 62 per cent to $11.6 billion.

That means the latest cuts are not simply happening in a shrinking cloud operation. They are taking place as Oracle expands its infrastructure business rapidly and invests heavily in the capacity required to serve cloud and AI customers.

Spending is moving sharply towards infrastructure

Oracle’s capital spending has risen dramatically alongside that growth. The company reported $28.5 billion in capital expenditure for the quarter ended August 31, compared with $8.5 billion in the same quarter a year earlier. Oracle has maintained its fiscal 2027 capital expenditure forecast at $90 billion-$95 billion.

The spending includes servers, networking equipment and data-centre-related assets. Oracle has been expanding its infrastructure capacity as demand for cloud and AI services grows.

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Oracle’s restructuring plan

In its latest regulatory filing, Oracle said its 2026 restructuring plan was designed to improve operational efficiency and included “the adoption and integration of artificial intelligence technologies across certain functions and other operational activities.”

The company also said some savings from the restructuring were being offset by investments in resources and geographies supporting its cloud offerings, including its second-generation cloud infrastructure.

That provides evidence of an AI-related restructuring strategy. It does not, however, establish that AI directly replaced the 546 workers listed in the Business Insider document.

CFO: ‘I really, really don’t like’ doing more with less

The latest layoffs came a day before new Oracle Chief Financial Officer Hilary Maxson addressed employees at her first companywide meeting.

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Maxson said the company’s approach was not simply to ask employees to do more work with fewer resources. “I don’t mean doing more with less, which is a phrase that I really, really don’t like.”

According to Business Insider, which reviewed a recording of the meeting, Maxson said Oracle wanted employees to simplify processes that did not help customers and make clearer choices about where resources would have the greatest impact.

The roughly hour-long town hall did not directly address the layoffs. Executives instead focused on growth, customer demand and opportunities created by artificial intelligence.

Oracle co-CEO Mike Sicilia told employees, “I’d ask you to keep asking a very simple question: How does the work that I’m doing help deliver a better outcome for a customer?”

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Sicilia also acknowledged the changes taking place inside and outside the company, saying that how employees work together and support customers and one another would matter.

What about Oracle’s India workforce?

The latest US figures are relevant to India because Oracle has a substantial workforce in the country, including product engineering, development and support operations. But Oracle has not disclosed how many Indian employees were affected by the latest round.

Indian employees and their families have also shared accounts of the layoffs on social media. The Indian Express, citing PTI, earlier reported on a LinkedIn post by Pooja Sahu, whose husband Sourabh was among those affected after 12 years at Oracle. She described him working through holidays, birthdays and family occasions and said he had even logged in from a hospital while she underwent surgery.

Other Oracle employees in India have also turned to LinkedIn seeking referrals and new opportunities. The personal accounts cited by The Indian Express could not be independently verified.