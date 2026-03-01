At least 9 killed in Israel, more than 100 injured in Iran’s retaliatory strikes

A view of destruction where an Iranian ballistic missile hit a residential building, in Tel Aviv on Sunday. (TPS-IL/ANI Video Grab)

At least nine people were killed in Israel in Tehran’s retaliatory strikes against Tel Aviv after the US-Israeli joint military operation killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top military and political leaders of Islamic Republic.

Eight people were killed in an Iranian missile barrage in central Israel’s Beit Shemesh on Sunday afternoon. The attack left 20 others injured. One woman in the Tel Aviv area was killed late Saturday after being struck by falling shrapnel.

In a post on X, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said, “These are painful days. Yesterday here in Tel Aviv, and now in Beit Shemesh, we lost dear people. My heart goes out to the families, and on behalf of all of you, citizens of Israel, I send wishes for recovery to the wounded.”