At least 9 killed in Israel, more than 100 injured in Iran’s retaliatory strikes

At least nine people were killed in Israel in Tehran’s retaliatory strikes against Tel Aviv after the US-Israeli joint military operation killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top military and political leaders of Islamic Republic.
Eight people were killed in an Iranian missile barrage in central Israel’s Beit Shemesh on Sunday afternoon. The attack left 20 others injured. One woman in the Tel Aviv area was killed late Saturday after being struck by falling shrapnel.
In a post on X, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu said, “These are painful days. Yesterday here in Tel Aviv, and now in Beit Shemesh, we lost dear people. My heart goes out to the families, and on behalf of all of you, citizens of Israel, I send wishes for recovery to the wounded.”
So far, at least 121 others have been reported injured in Israel.
In Iran, the coordinated strikes claimed at least 201 people and injured 747 more since Saturday, according to the Iranian Red Crescent. Dozens have been killed across the Gulf in Iran’s retaliation.
Operation True Promise 4
After the US and Israel launched coordinated air strikes against Iran and its leadership on Satuday, the Islamic regime launched the Operation True Promise 4 against Tel Aviv and US assets in the Middle East.
Tehran had previously warned that if it were attacked, it would target US military facilities across the region, which it considers “legitimate targets.”
The US-Israeli strikes happened a day after negotiations in Geneva on Tehran’s nuclear enrichment capabilities fell apart. Prior to the strikes Iran had refused to abandon its enrichment programme. US President Donald Trump told Fox News that 48 leaders in Iran were killed “in one shot” on Saturday.
So far, Iran has launched attacks on Tel Aviv and several of Washington’s assets in allied territories across the Middle East – the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, and Qatar. All of these countries house US military bases.
The US military, in a statement on Sunday, said that three of its service members were killed and five others “seriously wounded” as part of its military operation.
Around the same time, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp (IRGC) said they targeted the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier in the Gulf.
US bases and Iran’s striking range
There are eight persistent bases and 11 other military sites that the US Department of War manages or operates in the Middle East.
Iran’s arsenal hosts a wide array of ballistic missiles—with ranges of up to 2,000 km—and the Shahed drones, a series of economical ‘suicide drones’ with similar ranges, placing a majority of US bases in the region within striking distance.
