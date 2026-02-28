US, Israel attack Iran: What do we know so far?

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
The US and Israel launched an attack Saturday on Iran, a day after negotiations between Washington and Tehran over the latter’s nuclear enrichment programme concluded in Geneva without a breakthrough.
Explosions were heard in Tehran as the US and Israel launched strikes in Iran on Saturday. Smoke could be seen rising from the Iranian capital.
Several political officials and senior commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed in the attacks.
Among the first confirmed casualties of the strike were 40 at a girls’ school in Minab in Iran’s Hormozgan province.
Iran’s foreign ministry said, “This renewed military ‘aggression’ comes while Iran and the US were in the midst of a diplomatic process.”
The Islamic Republic launched counterattacks on Washington’s regional allies – UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Qatar – all of which house US military bases.
According to a Congressional Research Service (CRS) report in 2024, there are eight persistent bases and 11 other military sites belonging to the US in the Middle East.
At least one person was killed in the UAE’s Abu Dhabi, Al Jazeera reported.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel and the United States had launched a joint operation against the Islamic Republic, dubbing it Operation ‘Lion’s Roar’.
Netanyahu said, “For 47 years, the Ayatollahs’ regime has chanted ‘Death to Israel,’ ‘Death to America.’ It has spilled our blood, murdered many Americans, and massacred its own people.”
He added that the regime “must not be allowed to arm itself with nuclear weapons that would enable it to threaten all of humanity.”
Several airlines, including Indian carriers, suspended flight operations in the Middle East following the developments:
Gas stations witness long queues, while many Iranians began heading out of cities in search of safety, news agency Reuters reported. Iran’s top security body said it expected attacks to continue in urban centres, and, therefore, urged people to “travel to other cities where possible so that you may remain safe from the harm of these two regimes’ acts of aggression.”
