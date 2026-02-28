US, Israel attack Iran: What do we know so far?

People watch as smoke rises on the skyline after an explosion in Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo)

The US and Israel launched an attack Saturday on Iran, a day after negotiations between Washington and Tehran over the latter’s nuclear enrichment programme concluded in Geneva without a breakthrough.

Here is what we know so far about the conflict:

Explosions rock Iran

Explosions were heard in Tehran as the US and Israel launched strikes in Iran on Saturday. Smoke could be seen rising from the Iranian capital.

Several political officials and senior commanders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed in the attacks.

Among the first confirmed casualties of the strike were 40 at a girls’ school in Minab in Iran’s Hormozgan province.

Iran’s foreign ministry said, “This renewed military ‘aggression’ comes while Iran and the US were in the midst of a diplomatic process.”