42 aircraft, $29 billion lost: Congress report details shocking blow to US military in Iran war

The recent spate of losses of US aircraft raises the question of air superiority. (File)

At least 42 American military aircraft were lost or damaged during the conflict with Iran under “Operation Epic Fury”, a new report prepared for the US Congress has claimed, raising fresh questions in Washington over the scale, cost and effectiveness of the campaign.

According to a report by Gulf News, the losses included fighter jets, drones, refuelling aircraft and surveillance planes during the February-April military operation carried out jointly by the United States and Israel.

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The Congressional Research Service (CRS) report said the aircraft losses ranged from advanced F-35 stealth fighters and F-15E Strike Eagles to MQ-9 Reaper drones and KC-135 aerial refuelling tankers. The report added that the overall financial cost of the damaged or destroyed aircraft could exceed $29 billion.