Iran-US war: US military says 3 service members killed, 5 ‘seriously wounded’ in Iran operation

The US Central Command, in a post on X, said the casualties are part of Operation Epic Fury which was launched against Iran by America and Israel on Saturday.

2 min readMar 1, 2026 09:56 PM IST First published on: Mar 1, 2026 at 09:00 PM IST
Smoke rises up after a strike in Tehran, Iran. (AP Photo)

The United States military, in a statement on Sunday, said that three of its service members have been killed and five others remain “seriously wounded” as part of the military operation against Iran.

The US Central Command, in a post on X, said the casualties are part of Operation Epic Fury which was launched against Iran by America and Israel on Saturday.

In the X post, the US Central Command wrote, “As of 9:30 am ET, March 1, three US service members have been killed in action and five are seriously wounded as part of Operation Epic Fury. Several others sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions and are in the process of being returned to duty. Major combat operations continue and our response effort is ongoing.”

An explosion in Tehran after Israel and the US attacked Iran. (Reuters)

Providing an update on the prevailing situation in the Middle East and the ongoing operation, the US Central Command said, “The situation is fluid, so out of respect for the families, we will withhold additional information, including the identities of our fallen warriors, until 24 hours after next of kin have been notified.”

The US forces have not provided any specifics into how the military personnel were killed or wounded but the Iran’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) on Sunday claimed that had launched four ballistic missiles at USS Abraham Lincoln in the Middle East region.

US President Donald Trump had warned on Saturday that there could be American casualties. “My administration has taken every possible step to minimize the risk to U.S. personnel in the region,” Trump said.

