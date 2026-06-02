‘Operation Checkmate’: 30 undocumented Indians caught driving trucks in US face deportation

About 30 Indian nationals found to be living in the United States allegedly without legal status and working as commercial truck drivers have been arrested and will be deported, authorities said.
The action was part of “Operation Checkmate”, carried out between May 11 and 15 by US Border Patrol agents in the Yuma Sector in Arizona. According to a statement, 52 undocumented individuals were detained during the operation, including 36 who were operating semi-trucks.
Of the 36 drivers, 30 were from India, while others were from Mexico, El Salvador and Russia. Officials said some held commercial driving licences issued by states such as California, New York, Washington and Virginia, while others did not have valid licences.
Most of those arrested had employment authorisation documents issued during the previous administration, but these were no longer valid. All individuals have been processed under federal law and are set to be deported.
“Operation Checkmate reflects our commitment to safeguarding communities and roads from unlawfully present drivers who pose significant risks to public safety,” acting chief patrol Agent Dustin Caudle said. He added that authorities are working to prevent accidents involving unqualified drivers.
The operation is aimed at enforcing immigration laws and identifying individuals without legal status who are operating commercial vehicles in the country.
In recent months, there have been cases involving Indian-origin drivers in the US linked to serious road accidents, prompting increased scrutiny by authorities.
(With inputs from agencies)