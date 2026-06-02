‘Operation Checkmate’: 30 undocumented Indians caught driving trucks in US face deportation

US to deport 30 Indian nationals caught working illegally as truck drivers. (Photo: Wikimedia commons)

About 30 Indian nationals found to be living in the United States allegedly without legal status and working as commercial truck drivers have been arrested and will be deported, authorities said.

What is Operation Checkmate?

The action was part of “Operation Checkmate”, carried out between May 11 and 15 by US Border Patrol agents in the Yuma Sector in Arizona. According to a statement, 52 undocumented individuals were detained during the operation, including 36 who were operating semi-trucks.