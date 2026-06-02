‘Operation Checkmate’: 30 undocumented Indians caught driving trucks in US face deportation

Most of those arrested had employment authorisation documents issued during the previous administration, but these were no longer valid.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readJun 2, 2026 12:22 PM IST First published on: Jun 2, 2026 at 11:59 AM IST
United statesUS to deport 30 Indian nationals caught working illegally as truck drivers. (Photo: Wikimedia commons)

About 30 Indian nationals found to be living in the United States allegedly without legal status and working as commercial truck drivers have been arrested and will be deported, authorities said.

What is Operation Checkmate?

The action was part of “Operation Checkmate”, carried out between May 11 and 15 by US Border Patrol agents in the Yuma Sector in Arizona. According to a statement, 52 undocumented individuals were detained during the operation, including 36 who were operating semi-trucks.

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Of the 36 drivers, 30 were from India, while others were from Mexico, El Salvador and Russia. Officials said some held commercial driving licences issued by states such as California, New York, Washington and Virginia, while others did not have valid licences.

Most of those arrested had employment authorisation documents issued during the previous administration, but these were no longer valid. All individuals have been processed under federal law and are set to be deported.

Why were the drivers detained?

“Operation Checkmate reflects our commitment to safeguarding communities and roads from unlawfully present drivers who pose significant risks to public safety,” acting chief patrol Agent Dustin Caudle said. He added that authorities are working to prevent accidents involving unqualified drivers.

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The operation is aimed at enforcing immigration laws and identifying individuals without legal status who are operating commercial vehicles in the country.

In recent months, there have been cases involving Indian-origin drivers in the US linked to serious road accidents, prompting increased scrutiny by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies)

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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