OpenAI employee arrested for secretly installing audio device in conference room

OpenAI has confirmed that it has no indications of this individual inappropriately accessing and exfiltrating sensitive data. (Photo: Reuters)

An engineer with OpenAI has been arrested after the company found an audio recording device inside a conference room, the criminal complaint in federal court in San Francisco read.

The 35-year-old accused — a Saudi national named Abdulrahman Alfozan — has been charged with secretly installing the device inside the room in an alleged effort to capture sensitive conversations about the company’s technology, the officials said.

Even as the complaint did not identify the company, the firm, in a separate statement, confirmed that it had discovered a “sophisticated recording device that was hidden inside one of our offices”, reported the finding to the FBI and fired the employee. “We used our models to understand the device and where it had come from, identifying that a specific employee had planted it a few days earlier. We referred the matter to the FBI, and we’re grateful to the agents and prosecutors who moved quickly to make an arrest. The FBI’s investigation is ongoing and we will continue to support their work,” an OpenAI spokesperson said.