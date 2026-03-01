Opec+ adjust production, reaffirm commitment to market stability amid Iran tensions

The Opec+ countries Sunday announced they had adjusted crude oil production and reaffirmed their “commitment to market stability” after US and Israeli strikes on Iran led to the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and pushed the Middle East towards a highly volatile conflict with multiple casualties reported.

The Opec+ includes Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, UAE, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman.

Full statement:

The eight OPEC+ countries, which previously announced additional voluntary adjustments in April and November 2023, namely Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, UAE, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman met virtually on 1 March 2026, to review global market conditions and outlook.

In view of a steady global economic outlook and current healthy market fundamentals, as reflected in the low oil inventories, the eight participating countries decided to resume the unwinding of the 1.65 million barrels per day of additional voluntary adjustments announced in April 2023 and agreed on a production adjustment of 206 thousand barrels per day. This adjustment will be implemented in April 2026 as detailed in the table below. The 1.65 million barrels per day may be returned in part or in full subject to evolving market conditions and in a gradual manner. The countries will continue to closely monitor and assess market conditions, and in their continuous efforts to support market stability, they reaffirmed the importance of adopting a cautious approach and retaining full flexibility to increase, pause or reverse the phase out of the voluntary production adjustments, including reversing the previously implemented voluntary adjustments of the 2.2 million barrels per day announced in November 2023.