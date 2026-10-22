Pope Leo XIV’s cancer diagnosis: What doctors found and why further treatment is not required

Pope Leo XIV does not require any further treatment for the lung cancer following surgery, as doctors confirmed that the disease had not spread, the Vatican announced in a statement. It added that the tissue removed as part of the operation confirmed that Pope had a lung adenocarcinoma, which was earlier diagnosed and that the disease was localised.

“A subsequent oncological assessment has confirmed that no further treatment is necessary,” Pope’s lead surgeon, Stefano Margaritora, and his personal physician, Luigi Carbone, said on Wednesday.