Pope Leo XIV’s cancer diagnosis: What doctors found and why further treatment is not required

Pope Leo XIV lung cancer update: Doctors confirmed that the disease was localised after surgery and that no further treatment is necessary.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiOct 22, 2026 07:17 PM IST First published on: Oct 22, 2026 at 07:10 PM IST
pope leo cancer surgeryPope Leo XIV appears at the window of his study in the Apostolic Palace overlooking St. Peter's Square at the Vatican for the traditional noon blessing after praying the Angelus, a day after he returned from the hospital, where he had lung cancer removed on Tuesday. (AP Photo)

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Pope Leo XIV does not require any further treatment for the lung cancer following surgery, as doctors confirmed that the disease had not spread, the Vatican announced in a statement. It added that the tissue removed as part of the operation confirmed that Pope had a lung adenocarcinoma, which was earlier diagnosed and that the disease was localised.

“A subsequent oncological assessment has confirmed that no further treatment is necessary,” Pope’s lead surgeon, Stefano Margaritora, and his personal physician, Luigi Carbone, said on Wednesday.

Pope discharged after 90-minute surgery

The 71-year-old pontiff was discharged from Rome’s Gemelli Hospital over the weekend after the lower lobe of his right lung was surgically removed on October 13, in a procedure that continued for 90 minutes. Pope was diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma, which is the most common form of lung cancer, BBC reported. The development comes as Pope held his weekly general audience on Wednesday at St Peter’s Square for the first time since leaving hospital.

 

VATICAN · HEALTH

Inside Pope Leo XIV’s surgery: what doctors removed

Surgeons took out the lower lobe of the Pope’s right lung on October 13. Tests on the tissue confirmed lung adenocarcinoma, and his doctors now say no further treatment is necessary.

Illustration of human lungs, front view
Lower lobe of the right lung  
UPPER LOBEMIDDLE LOBELOWER LOBE
RIGHT LUNGLEFT LUNG
POST-SURGERY ASSESSMENT

Adenocarcinoma, localized. No further treatment necessary.

1

A small nodule is found in the lung during routine checks.

2

Zooming in on the right lung, which has three lobes.

3

The lower lobe, which contains the nodule, is outlined.

4

Surgeons remove the lower lobe; the rest of the lung stays.

5

The tissue is examined: adenocarcinoma, localized.

     

Simplified illustration, front view; not to scale. The size and exact position of the nodule have not been disclosed, so its placement here is illustrative.

KEY TAKEAWAY

The cancer was removed with the lobe, and doctors say no further treatment is needed

THE DIAGNOSIS

Lung adenocarcinoma, a cancer that develops in glandular cells. Final tissue exams found it was localized.

THE ASSESSMENT

An oncological evaluation concluded that no further treatment is necessary.

NOT DISCLOSED

The tumour’s size and stage, and lymph node findings, have not been made public.

“No further treatment is necessary.”DR LUIGI CARBONE AND PROF STEFANO MARGARITORA, OCT 21

Holy See Press Office statement, via Vatican News; Catholic News Service, via USCCB

From check-up to all-clear

OCT 11

At the Angelus, the Pope announces surgery to remove a “small, localized nodule” found during routine medical checks.

OCT 13

Admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital. Thoracic surgeon Prof Stefano Margaritora removes the lower lobe of the right lung.

OCT 14

The day after surgery, he begins respiratory therapy, walks in his room and resumes eating.

OCT 17

Discharged, several days earlier than projected. He leads the Angelus the next day.

OCT 21

His doctors say tissue tests confirmed localized adenocarcinoma and that no further treatment is necessary.

NOV 6

Scheduled to leave for an 11-day trip to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru; his surgeon sees “no clinical reasons” it should not go ahead.

Vatican News; Catholic News Service, via USCCB

What a lobectomy leaves behind

3lobes in the right lung: upper, middle and lower
2lobes in the left lung, which shares space with the heart
Removing one lobe leaves the other four in place. A lobectomy, taking out one whole lobe, is a common operation for lung tumours.
General anatomy; procedure details as stated by the Vatican

Sources: Holy See Press Office, via Vatican News; Catholic News Service, via USCCB. Illustration: Express InfoGenIE, simplified for explanation.

Express InfoGenIECreated by Aniruddha Dhar

Pope had revealed lung nodule was detected early

Pope Leo had earlier announced in his weekly Sunday prayers that he’ll be undergoing surgery and informed those who were present at St Peter’s Square at the time that doctors have found a nodule on his lung. Pope said the nodule was caught “at an early stage”.

According to Margaritora, the chief thoracic surgeon at Rome’s Gemelli hospital, the nodule on Pope’s lung was found by chance during a routine abdominal check-up, and that the pontiff wasn’t experiencing any symptoms, Al Jazeera reported, citing Vatican News on Saturday.

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Pope held Mass in hospital, spoke to Putin

The images shared by the Vatican after the surgery last week showed Pope celebrating Mass from the hospital. Reports stated that Pope also spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin the same day and urged a ceasefire in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Oleshky in order to get the food aid delivered, and to call for “dialogue and peace”.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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