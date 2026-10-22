Pope Leo XIV’s cancer diagnosis: What doctors found and why further treatment is not required

Pope Leo XIV does not require any further treatment for the lung cancer following surgery, as doctors confirmed that the disease had not spread, the Vatican announced in a statement. It added that the tissue removed as part of the operation confirmed that Pope had a lung adenocarcinoma, which was earlier diagnosed and that the disease was localised.
“A subsequent oncological assessment has confirmed that no further treatment is necessary,” Pope’s lead surgeon, Stefano Margaritora, and his personal physician, Luigi Carbone, said on Wednesday.
Pope discharged after 90-minute surgery
The 71-year-old pontiff was discharged from Rome’s Gemelli Hospital over the weekend after the lower lobe of his right lung was surgically removed on October 13, in a procedure that continued for 90 minutes. Pope was diagnosed with lung adenocarcinoma, which is the most common form of lung cancer, BBC reported. The development comes as Pope held his weekly general audience on Wednesday at St Peter’s Square for the first time since leaving hospital.
VATICAN · HEALTH
Inside Pope Leo XIV’s surgery: what doctors removed
Surgeons took out the lower lobe of the Pope’s right lung on October 13. Tests on the tissue confirmed lung adenocarcinoma, and his doctors now say no further treatment is necessary.
Adenocarcinoma, localized. No further treatment necessary.
A small nodule is found in the lung during routine checks.
Zooming in on the right lung, which has three lobes.
The lower lobe, which contains the nodule, is outlined.
Surgeons remove the lower lobe; the rest of the lung stays.
The tissue is examined: adenocarcinoma, localized.
Simplified illustration, front view; not to scale. The size and exact position of the nodule have not been disclosed, so its placement here is illustrative.
KEY TAKEAWAY
The cancer was removed with the lobe, and doctors say no further treatment is needed
Lung adenocarcinoma, a cancer that develops in glandular cells. Final tissue exams found it was localized.
An oncological evaluation concluded that no further treatment is necessary.
The tumour’s size and stage, and lymph node findings, have not been made public.
“No further treatment is necessary.”DR LUIGI CARBONE AND PROF STEFANO MARGARITORA, OCT 21
From check-up to all-clear
At the Angelus, the Pope announces surgery to remove a “small, localized nodule” found during routine medical checks.
Admitted to Rome’s Gemelli hospital. Thoracic surgeon Prof Stefano Margaritora removes the lower lobe of the right lung.
The day after surgery, he begins respiratory therapy, walks in his room and resumes eating.
Discharged, several days earlier than projected. He leads the Angelus the next day.
His doctors say tissue tests confirmed localized adenocarcinoma and that no further treatment is necessary.
Scheduled to leave for an 11-day trip to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru; his surgeon sees “no clinical reasons” it should not go ahead.
What a lobectomy leaves behind
Sources: Holy See Press Office, via Vatican News; Catholic News Service, via USCCB. Illustration: Express InfoGenIE, simplified for explanation.
Express InfoGenIECreated by Aniruddha Dhar
Pope had revealed lung nodule was detected early
Pope Leo had earlier announced in his weekly Sunday prayers that he’ll be undergoing surgery and informed those who were present at St Peter’s Square at the time that doctors have found a nodule on his lung. Pope said the nodule was caught “at an early stage”.
According to Margaritora, the chief thoracic surgeon at Rome’s Gemelli hospital, the nodule on Pope’s lung was found by chance during a routine abdominal check-up, and that the pontiff wasn’t experiencing any symptoms, Al Jazeera reported, citing Vatican News on Saturday.
Pope held Mass in hospital, spoke to Putin
The images shared by the Vatican after the surgery last week showed Pope celebrating Mass from the hospital. Reports stated that Pope also spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin the same day and urged a ceasefire in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Oleshky in order to get the food aid delivered, and to call for “dialogue and peace”.