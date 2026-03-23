OnlyFans owner Leonid Radvinsky passes away at 43 after cancer battle

The Ukrainian-American businessman purchased Fenix International Limited, the parent company of OnlyFans, held majority stake in the company and also served as its director, in 2018.

By: Express Web Desk
2 min readUpdated: Mar 23, 2026 08:00 PM IST
OnlyFansIn addition, Radvinsky managed Leo, a venture capital firm that he established in 2009 with a primary focus on investments in technology firms. (Photo Credit: lr.com)
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Leonid Radvinsky, owner of adult-content platform OnlyFans, has died at the age of 43 after a battle with cancer, the company said in a statement on Monday, as cited by news agency Reuters.

“We are deeply saddened ​to announce the death of Leo ​Radvinsky. Leo passed away peacefully after a ⁠long battle with cancer,” an OnlyFans ​spokesperson said according to the report.

“His family have requested privacy at ​this difficult time.”

In addition, Radvinsky managed Leo, a venture capital firm that he established in 2009 with a primary focus on investments in technology firms, according to the American NBC News.

Acquired OnlyFans in 2018

The Ukrainian-American businessman purchased Fenix International Limited, the parent company of OnlyFans, held majority stake in the company and also served as its director, in 2018.

Also Read | OnlyFans CEO reveals the company operates with just 42 staff members, serves 400 million users

Founded in 2016 by British businessman Tim Stokely, OnlyFans experienced a boom in popularity during the COVID-19 epidemic as lockdowns forced users and producers online, transforming the subscription-based platform into a major global source of entertainment and revenue, according to the report by NBC.

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