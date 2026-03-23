OnlyFans owner Leonid Radvinsky passes away at 43 after cancer battle

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Leonid Radvinsky, owner of adult-content platform OnlyFans, has died at the age of 43 after a battle with cancer, the company said in a statement on Monday, as cited by news agency Reuters.
“We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Leo Radvinsky. Leo passed away peacefully after a long battle with cancer,” an OnlyFans spokesperson said according to the report.
“His family have requested privacy at this difficult time.”
In addition, Radvinsky managed Leo, a venture capital firm that he established in 2009 with a primary focus on investments in technology firms, according to the American NBC News.
The Ukrainian-American businessman purchased Fenix International Limited, the parent company of OnlyFans, held majority stake in the company and also served as its director, in 2018.
Founded in 2016 by British businessman Tim Stokely, OnlyFans experienced a boom in popularity during the COVID-19 epidemic as lockdowns forced users and producers online, transforming the subscription-based platform into a major global source of entertainment and revenue, according to the report by NBC.
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