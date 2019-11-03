‘Only way to get Brexit done is to go with my deal’: UK PM Boris Johnson

The only way out of the EU now is to go with the deal that we have got, said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. “Failure to leave the EU on October 31 is a matter of deep regret,” he added, while maintaining that his deal remained to only way to get Britain out of the bloc.

“The only way out of the EU now, the only way to get Brexit done, is to go with the deal that we’ve got,” he told Sky News in an interview at the start of his campaign for next month’s election. “Anybody who looks at our deal can see it is a great deal… it allows us to have full unfettered control of our tariff schedule,” Johnson said.

Johnson had on Friday rejected a call from the Brexit Party to drop the deal he negotiated with the European Union last month in order to form a new electoral pact. “What we’ve got is a fantastic deal that nobody thought we could get,” Johnson said. “As soon as we get back in the middle of December, we can put that deal through,” he had said.

In Britain’s tumultuous journey since the 2016 referendum vote to leave the European Union, economists and businesses have cautioned that leaving the bloc without a deal to smooth the transition would deliver a big blow to the British economy.

(with inputs from Reuters)