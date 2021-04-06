Only those who have been vaccinated against Covid will be allowed to undertake pilgrimage to Mecca: Saudi Arabia

Last year only 10,000 Muslim residents from Saudi Arabia were permitted to participate in Hajj. (File photo)

On Monday, the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah issued a statement saying that only people who have received both doses of Covid vaccines will be granted the permission to make the pilgrimage to Mecca and offer prayers at the Grand Mosque.

The Umrah pilgrimage begins on the April 12 during the holy month of Ramadan.

Immunised individuals include those that have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, the second dose being at least 14 days before performing the pilgrimage. People who have recovered from the virus will also be permitted.

The ministry said that it is increasing the operational capacity of the mosque, complying with Covid-19 measures and restrictions.

However, there is uncertainty around whether these new restrictions and policies will be extended to the annual Hajj pilgrimage later in the year.

Last year only 10,000 Muslim residents from Saudi Arabia were permitted to participate in Hajj, a significantly low number as compared to other years.

Saudi Arabia has reported over 3,93,000 Covid-19 cases and more than 6,700 deaths. The country’s health ministry said that it has administered vaccines to nearly five million people.