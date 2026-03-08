One killed, two injured in Pakistan petrol pump shooting

Long queues of motorists had formed at the petrol pump as concerns grew over oil supplies following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict. (Credits: Unsplash)

A man was killed and two others seriously injured after customers opened fire at a petrol pump in Pakistan’s Punjab province following a dispute amid panic buying of fuel triggered by fears of shortages due to the US-Iran conflict, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday in Sialkot, about 100 km from Lahore, when an altercation broke out between customers and workers at a filling station on Daska Road, police said.

According to police, long queues of motorists had formed at the petrol pump as concerns grew over oil supplies following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz amid the ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict.