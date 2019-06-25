One killed, several wounded in Houthi attack on Saudi Arabia airport

Toggle Menu
The spokesman of the Saudi-led coalition at war in Yemen against the rebel Houthis was quoted in the state-run Saudi Press Agency as saying the airport in Abha was struck shortly after 9 p.m. local time on Sunday.

A Houthi spokesman, Yahia al-Sarie, said earlier Sunday the rebels had launched drone attacks on Saudi airports in Abha and Jizan. (File)

Saudi Arabia says one person has been killed and seven others wounded in an attack by Yemeni rebels on an airport in the kingdom’s south.

Col. Turki al-Maliki did not say what type of weapon was used in the attack. The Saudi Press Agency reported that a Syrian resident of Saudi Arabia had been killed.

A Houthi spokesman, Yahia al-Sarie, said earlier Sunday the rebels had launched drone attacks on Saudi airports in Abha and Jizan.

The attack comes less than two weeks after the airport in Abha was attacked by a Houthi cruise missile, wounding 26 passengers inside.

