One killed, 4 wounded in Amsterdam stabbings; suspect arrested

Saturday, May 22, 2021
In a statement early Saturday, police said the team investigating the attacks is “keeping all options open, but at the moment has no direct indication of a terrorist motive.”

By: AP | Amsterdam |
Updated: May 22, 2021 1:34:45 pm
One killed, 4 wounded in Amsterdam stabbings; suspect arrestedOne person was killed and four were injured in a stabbing late Friday night in Amsterdam and police said they arrested a suspect nearby.

One person was killed and four were injured in a stabbing late Friday night in Amsterdam and police said they arrested a suspect nearby.

The four wounded victims were taken to a hospital for treatment, police said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The suspect was identified only as a 29-year-old man from Amstelveen, a town on the edge of Amsterdam.

The stabbings happened in a neighborhood with many bars and restaurants, but they were closed at the time because of coronavirus lockdown restrictions.

